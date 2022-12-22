By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Nets guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out with calf tightness ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State.

Irving was not on the injury report during two days off leading up to the game. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said the guard approached him with discomfort after shooting around Wednesday ahead of tip-off.

“It just came after he did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived,” Vaughn said. “He came to me and said he experienced a little bit of tightness and so want to get him checked out.”

The seven-time All-Star is playing his best basketball of the season in recent weeks, averaging 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 50.8 percent shooting during his last eleven games. Irving’s stepback buzzer-beater lifted Brooklyn to victory Friday in Toronto. The guard followed that up with a 38-point performance on 13-23 Sunday during a win over Detroit.

Irving and Kevin Durant have been one of the league’s most formidable duos during a recent hot streak for Brooklyn. The teammates are the league’s highest-scoring pairing over their last 11 contests 60.1 points per game. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rank second at 56.7 per game.

The Nets are the hottest team in the league having won 13 of their last 16. Irving and co. rank third in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating over their last 15 games. Durant will look to continue Brooklyn’s six-game win streak against his former team without his co-star.