Mikal Bridges has been sensational for the Nets, leading to Cam Johnson speaking highly of his teammates' play.

After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, Mikal Bridges is ascending to the All-Star-level he played at following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets at last year's deadline. Over his last 10 games, Bridges is averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while recording 49/41/83 shooting splits.

Following a disappointing loss to the short-handed Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, the 27-year-old poured in 42 points against the Orlando Magic on Saturday to snap their NBA-best nine-game winning streak.

Mikal Bridges put on an absolute SHOW in Brooklyn's win over the Magic 🔥 42 PTS / 5 REB / 3 BLK / 60% FG pic.twitter.com/DXDg2uxrYp — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023

Head coach Jacque Vaughn commended Bridges' assertiveness after the win, detailing the forward's “frustration and disappointment” with the Charlotte loss. Cam Johnson also alluded to the anger Bridges played with against Orlando when speaking on his teammate's recent hot stretch.

“You see him moving fast. You know, he moves pretty, pretty quickly when he's angry. I think it gives him a little bit of a speed boost, is what I'd say,” Johnson said at Nets practice Tuesday. “He's playing well. He's playing aggressive, but he's taking good shots. He's not taking wild, out-of-control shots. He's slowing down when appropriate, getting to his middy, getting all the way [to the rim]. He's been able to knock down the threes, so it's cool to watch.”

Cam Johnson on Mikal Bridges "playing angry" during his 42-point performance vs. Orlando: "You see him moving fast. You know, he moves pretty, pretty quickly when he's angry. And, you know, I think it gives him a little bit of a speed boost is what I'd say." pic.twitter.com/cnN6ON1NyP — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 5, 2023

The Nets rank fifth in net rating over their last 10 games, with Bridges' two-way play leading the way. In addition to his elite scoring performance on Saturday, the former lottery pick played a huge role defensively. Brooklyn stepped up on defense, holding Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to a combined 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) from the floor.

Mikal Bridges' steady presence has been a driving force behind the Nets' 10-9 record amid extended injury absences by Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, and Johnson.

“Mikal is playing his way into an all-star type of conversation,” Spencer Dinwiddie said.

Bridges will attempt to pick up his first-ever win in Atlanta when Brooklyn travels to face the Hawks on Wednesday night. The second-year Net scored a career-high 45 points during his last appearance in Atlanta on Nov. 22, which resulted in a 147-145 overtime loss.