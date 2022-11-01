NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash

Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.

NBA Twitter truly couldn’t believe that the Nets made this decision, with countless fans expressing their disgust in Brooklyn.

Now, that i've updated our story on the Nash to Udoka move, I gotta say I am personally disgusted with the WHOLE situation and like a lot of fans I've spoken to this morning, I believe It is going to take a long time for us to feel comfortable with this franchise. If ever. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 1, 2022

"Nets are continuing to due diligence" leads me to believe this obviously started a while ago. Or they really did 20 minutes worth of work and said "Looks good! Sign the contract!" — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 1, 2022

I was looking to get back into PR I might apply and see if I can swindle Tsai. https://t.co/rogw0kcwUr — Trey (@TA1297) November 1, 2022

Nets are truly a dumpster fire franchise and deserve all the bad things that come their way https://t.co/0N9S3J9Oke — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) November 1, 2022

Nothing but hate for the Nets. Of course, Udoka had broken “team policies” by having an affair with a female staffer. Many people on Twitter believe Brooklyn shouldn’t be looking past that and hiring Udoka so soon.

There is no excuse for what Udoka did. However, the C’s made it clear that if another coaching opportunity presented itself, they’d let him pursue it. Here it is. We saw Udoka make Boston a mile better last season with his defensive-minded style and gritty attitude, and the Nets are looking past his transgressions and hoping he’ll do the same for them. He is also familiar with numerous guys on this roster after a year as an assistant.

This organization wants to win now. It wasn’t working out with Nash. Brooklyn is bringing in a guy who just took a team to the Finals and knows what it takes to succeed in the East. There is absolutely no question it comes as a surprise to many because of Udoka’s past behavior, and that’s why all of social media was shocked.

But when it comes to basketball, the move is defensible. The Nets, who are already embroiled in a PR nightmare with Kyrie Irving, are willing to look past another to hire Udoka because they think he’s the best coach to hire. The hope is he has learned from his mistakes and be better moving forward.