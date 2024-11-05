The Brooklyn Nets did not expect to start Nic Claxton during Monday's 106-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. However, with Ben Simmons resting on the second night of a back-to-back and Noah Clowney ruled out due to a hip ailment, the sixth-year center joined the starting unit for the first time this season.

Claxton, who has been progressing back from a hamstring injury, made it through the game without a setback. The 25-year-old posted 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. He played 27 minutes, his most of the season.

“I was mostly good. I'm just still getting back into the swing of things,” Claxton said of his performance. “I had like one stint where I was really tired, but other than that, I was good. Just trying to communicate and find my balance again… But it was a great game. We battled, it was fast-paced, it was fun. It was a good win for us.”

The Nets pulled out the win as heavy underdogs, marking their second victory over the Grizzlies in the last week.

Nic Claxton reacclimating to starting role with Nets

Claxton faced a difficult matchup during his first start of the season. Brooklyn has been without backup center Day'Ron Sharpe since early in training camp. With Simmons resting and Clowney a late scratch, Claxton was the team's only center against Memphis' frontline of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

However, the Nets were able to match the Grizzlies' physicality for much of the game. They held nearly even in offensive rebounds and won the second-chance points battle by one. While Memphis scored 18 more points in the paint, head coach Jordi Fernandez was pleased with Claxton's impact.

“I think Nic was great. He grabbed eight rebounds, but I also think he changed so many shots,” Fernandez said. “His effort to be there, be vertical, and use his length, I think that it was a difference-maker on our defense. So 66 [points] in the paint is not great, but you go to the second chance points and we won that battle by one. So amazing fight by everybody.

“It's great to have Nic there with those minutes… We're going to assess after the back-to-back and see where he's at. But we're very happy.”

Claxton is stepping into an expanded offensive role this season after signing a four-year, $97 million contract. The Nets have been among the NBA's top surprises early this season, winning four of their last six games, despite the Georgia product playing on a minutes restriction.

Claxton will have three days to recover before potentially upping his workload during Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics.

“We did have some extremely low expectations. But everybody here, including the coaches, we all have a chip on our shoulder,” he said after Monday's win. “So we just taking it day by day. It's a long season, but it's a good start. We can always be better… We just got to keep stacking these games. We've got a tough road trip coming up.”