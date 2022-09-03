Kyrie Irving has been through quite a lot in his career. He’s been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism as well through the years, and frankly, you have to say that to some extent, he’s brought it upon himself.

Even Kyrie himself would agree with this notion. In a recent roundtable interview on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Brooklyn Nets superstar admitted that he’s done some things in the past that may have brought about some regret. Nevertheless, he’s never allowed any of these to drag him down (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I have been through a lot more than I could probably speak here on in five minutes or 10 minutes,” Kyrie said. “I don’t use it as baggage that I like to carry around with me. My history is my history. I’ve done some quirky sh*t in public and some quirky sh*t behind the scenes and I’ve dealt with the vilification of that.”

The one thing you can say about Kyrie Irving is that he is a relentless human being. Regardless of what type of issue he may face, he always somehow comes out unscathed — for the most part at least.

This obviously has a lot to do with the fact that he’s really good at what he does. Love him or hate him, the truth is that Kyrie is one of the best players in the NBA today. Fans are always quick to jump on Kyrie for the occasional controversy, but they’re quick to forget, too. The moment he returns to the basketball court, we all remember why Irving is such a headline-grabber in the first place.