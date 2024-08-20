Team USA basketball cruised to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Kevin Durant played a massive part. The Phoenix Suns star also took a shot at Dennis Schroder's FIBA comments after beating France in the final, tweeting “Entertainment and high IQ”. The Brooklyn Nets guard, who was playing for Germany, previously said following the bronze medal game that European basketball is more about IQ rather than entertainment. KD decided to mock him, but it didn't seem like a big deal at the time.

Well, Schroder clearly took the comments to heart, calling Durant “weak” during a recent Twitch stream:

“They won, and Kevin Durant tweets, ‘High IQ and entertainment.’ For me, that’s just being weak,” Schroder said. “You’re that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who didn’t even mean it negatively. It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t appreciate it.

I don’t care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never anything negative. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person.”

Come Tuesday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith absolutely destroyed Schroder for his Kevin Durant remarks:

“What the hell is wrong with you? You got no business calling Kevin Durant ‘weak.' … You attacked his manhood. How dare you say something like that about [KD]. He don't deserve that.”

Kevin Durant resume speaks for itself

Stephen A. completely defended Durant, saying that Schroder should have much more respect for one of the greatest to ever play the game. When it comes to the Olympics, KD is in a league of his own, too. The veteran has now won three gold medals and sits as the all-time leading scorer in Team USA history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony in Paris.

To be brutally honest, Durant has every right to say what he wants after winning it all. I mean, we all know he likes to have fun on social media anyway and troll fans and sometimes other players. I highly doubt KD meant anything by it and he likely didn't expect Schroder to respond.

Calling Kevin Durant weak is very inaccurate, though. Look at his resume. Look at the type of basketball player and person he is. It's truly the worst word to describe the veteran. Needless to say, it'll be interesting to see the Nets and Suns face off in 2024-25.