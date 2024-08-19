It appears that the saga involving Dennis Schroder and Kevin Durant is not over. Schroder, who played for Germany at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics, has called out Durant for the latter's apparent response to the former's take on NBA basketball.

“You're that type of a star, and you have to say something to a person like me who not even meant it to be negative,” Schroder said during a Twitch stream (h/t Basket News).

“It was just what I see from both sides, you know what I'm saying? I didn't appreciate it. I don't care, but at the end of the day, that tweet, or whatever he posted, was because of me. For me, it was never no negative stuff. I respect all of those guys, all GOATs, but to say that tells me how weak he is as a person.”

To refresh, Schroder remarked during the men's basketball tournament at the Olympics that European basketball poses a threat to the Americans because “European basketball is no entertainment, it's straight IQ basketball. Straight coaching.”

After Durant and Team USA won the gold by taking down host France in the finals, Durant appeared to have taken a subtle shot on social media at Schroder by posting his squad's photo on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that read: “ENTERTAINMENT & IQ.”

Although Durant did not mention anything in the post about Schroder or Team Germany, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to deduce what inspired the Phoenix Suns star to share that message.

Apart from his basketball prowess, Durant is also known for his bold ways on the internet, particularly on social media. He doesn't shy away from firing back at his haters and trolls. Schroder explained that he didn't mean his comment to be personal, but it was not how many people interpreted his initial statement.

While Durant and Team USA won gold, Schroder and Germany did not have a podium finish. They had a shot at meeting the Americans in the gold medal game but Germany fell prey to Le Bleus in the semifinals, leaving them battling for the bronze against Serbia. Germany also lost that game to Nikola Jokic and company to the tune of a 93-83 score.

Social media reacts to Dennis Schroder's response to Durant

