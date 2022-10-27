Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nash would later get ejected but not before glaring at the refs with one of the most terrifying looks a coach has ever given to anyone in a game.

Steve Nash was ejected for the first time as a head coach… safe to say he was not impressed. 😯 pic.twitter.com/JdP9U5FI2U — theScore (@theScore) October 27, 2022

I mean, Steve Nash was being held back there like he’s re-enacting Sean Penn’s Is that my daughter?! scene on Mystic River.

And of course, as expected, NBA Twitter is now being flooded with reactions to Steve Nash going nuclear on the sidelines.

Steve Nash think he’s slick… getting ejected on purpose so that he wouldn’t have to make adjustments in the 4th. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 27, 2022

This is what Nets fans have wanted to see for years… and all of Nash’s complaints are warranted. Giannis has been on one tonight. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) October 27, 2022

Steve Nash is FINALLY SHOWING SOME FIRE. Love it. Refs obviously have it in for the Nets tonight. They have to love their coach getting tossed fighting for them. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2022

It is possible too that Steve Nash was simply trying to fire up the Nets, as the Bucks had their way in the third period of the contest. After taking a 12-point lead into the half, the Nets got outscored in the third quarter by the Bucks, 35-21.

Nets need to win this for Nash. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) October 27, 2022

Have we ever seen Nash that mad? Wow — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) October 27, 2022

Aye Steve Nash needs to get this fired up every game no lie — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 27, 2022

Kevin Durant and the Nets are off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season, entering the Milwaukee game with just a win in three outings. The Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home in the opener before scoring their first win of the season against the Toronto Raptors at home. Brooklyn failed to build on that win as it lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road last Monday.

The Nets will play the Dallas Mavericks next on Thursday.