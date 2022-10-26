NBA Odds: Nets vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022

The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Nets are just 1-2 after an opening week that saw them drop games to the Pelicans and Grizzlies but steal a game against the Raptors. Brooklyn 1-2 is against the spread (ATS) this season after struggling to cover last year (38.8%). Two of the Nets’ matchups have gone over (48.6% went over last year).

The Bucks are still undefeated after wins over the 76ers and Rockets. Milwaukee is 2-0 ATS after going struggling to cover (46.8%) last year. One of the Bucks’ two games has gone under this year after 52.1% went under last season.

Milwaukee took three of the four games between the two teams last year. They won by 23, 12, and one-point margins. Brooklyn managed to steal one game in Milwaukee by three. Two of the four games went under tonight’s point spread of 233.5.

Brooklyn Nets: +3.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

That could be all the rationale for the Net’s covering tonight. Durant and Irving are two of the league’s premier offensive players. Durant is averaging 32 PPG on an absurd 56% shooting percentage. Irving is not far behind him, averaging 27.3 PPG. These two are the heart and soul of the Nets’ offense and it shows in the box score. Outside of these two, Brooklyn only has two other players averaging over 10 points per game. Durant has played well against Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antekounmpo in his career. He owns a 9-7 all-time record against Giannis and averages 26.6 PPG against him. Irving, too, has seen success against his projected defender Jrue Holiday. In 16 games against the stout defender, Kyrie has averaged 24.8 PPG. These two are going to bring it but it’ll fall to the peripheral players if they want to cover.

Ben Simmons has been nothing short of horrific in his return to basketball this season. In his three games, Simmons is averaging just 5.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. While Simmons has never been a major threat to score, he’s certainly never been this bad. Simmons is a good NBA player who’s still getting his legs under him after not playing for nearly a year and a half. He’s got a tough matchup tonight but for his career is averaging nearly a triple-double against Milwaukee. Simmons is the ultimate wildcard – something to keep in mind when making a Nets-Bucks prediction.

Outside of Brooklyn’s “Big Three”, big man Nic Claxton has been a surprise contributor in the early stage of the season. Claxton is getting extended minutes for the first time in his career and is responding well. He’s third on the team in scoring (16 PPG) and is the team’s leading rebounder (9.3 RPG) and shot-blocker (2.7 BPG). Claxton has a tough matchup against the Bucks’ size and length but he could prove to be a difference-maker if he continues his strong play.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee has played the fewest games in the NBA and is still without their second-best player Kris Middleton so some rust is certainly in the realm of possibility. However, when you have Giannis, the holes in your team don’t seem nearly as big. The Greek Freak has been up to his usual tricks this year – averaging 32.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 5.5 APG. Giannis is a nightmare for opposing defenses and in Durant’s stage of his career, he’s doubtful to be able to defend Giannis for the full game. Giannis has performed well against Durant in his career. Since 2015, Giannis has averaged 31.5 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game against Durant. While he won’t be able to win the game by himself (we don’t think), he certainly gives Milwaukee a wide margin for error.

Outside of Giannis, the Bucks haven’t found a secondary scoring option in Middleton’s absence. Four Bucks average between 11-13 points per game – showing this team has a number of solid but not spectacular scorers. Perhaps most important for Milwaukee if they want to cover is point guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and will have his work cut out for him in guarding Kyrie Irving. However, he’s going to need to pick things up on the offensive side of the ball if the Bucks want to cover. Jrue is averaging just 12.5 PPG thus far. The Nets just allowed Ja Morant to drop 38 points on them and while Jrue is no Morant, he’s very capable of having a big game.

Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Nets are a dumpster fire. They have the talent to cover (as they do in any game) but this early into the season I just don’t see it. Milwaukee should be able to score at will against Brooklyn’s vulnerable defense.

Final Nets-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -3.5 (-112)