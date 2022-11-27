Published November 27, 2022

By Erik Slater · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren plans to make his season debut on Dec. 2 against the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania.

Warren signed with Brooklyn on a minimum contract this summer. The 29-year-old played just four games over the last two seasons while undergoing several surgeries to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot, last appearing on Dec. 29, 2020.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that Warren had begun scrimmaging five-on-five against a combination of players and coaches in the last week.

T.J. Warren getting reps in some halfcourt 3 on 3 drills. Update from Jacque Vaughn to come. pic.twitter.com/hdpybfhHWO — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 11, 2022

When healthy, the North Carolina State product presents one of the most gifted scorers on Brooklyn’s roster. Warren poured in 19.8 points per game on 40.3 percent shooting from 3-point range with Indiana in his last full season. The 6-foot-8 forward’s ball handling, shooting and finishing ability offers a true three-level scoring threat and secondary initiator on offense.

In addition to his shot creation, Warren has also proven effective in an off-ball role as a cutter and spot-up shooter, converting on 42.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot triples over his last two seasons.

The seven-year veteran was one of the league’s top performers during the 2020 bubble in Orlando, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 10 games, including a 53-point outburst on 9-of-12 shooting from 3-land against Philadelphia.

Nobody in the bubble was stopping T.J. Warren from dropping 53 POINTS last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rS1Wf0azp4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 2, 2020

While Warren’s re-acclimation after almost a two-year layoff will take time, the forward should provide a lift for a Nets team that has been short on shot creators with Seth Curry and Joe Harris returning from offseason ankle surgeries. The influx of size could also assist Brooklyn’s sputtering defense.

The Nets will open a seven-game homestand with matchups with Portland, Orlando and Washington before Warren’s return Friday against Toronto.