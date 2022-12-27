By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There was something in the water of the Orlando NBA bubble in 2020 that had former Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren morphing into a Hall of Fame quality player during that strange portion of the league’s history. That same form by TJ Warren showed up Monday night to help the Brooklyn Nets pull off a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

Via StatMuse:

TJ Warren tonight:

23 PTS

8 REB

9-14 FG

His first 20-point game in exactly 2 years.

Warren gave the Nets quite a boost with his strong performance coming off the bench. He shot 9-for-14 with two 3-pointers to go with two steals and a pair of assists in 27 minutes on the floor against the Cavs. That was the kind of performance the Nets expected to get from the veteran when they signed him to a one-year deal worth $2.63 million back in July and waited to recover from a foot injury that caused him to miss a bunch of games to start the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The 29-year-old Warren has always been a bucket-getter, which was why he turned several heads when he was still with the NC State Wolfpack, and he’s starting to show that again now that he’s becoming more and more acclimated to the competitive atmosphere of the NBA following a lengthy absence.

In 10 games so far with the Nets this season, Warren has scored in double-digits seven times, but outside of his 23-point outing versus the Cavs, he had never produced more than 14 in a contest. The Nets are going to get even more terrifying if Warren starts to click like he did in the Cleveland game in a more consistent manner.