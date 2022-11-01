Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him.

When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.

Entering their latest game against the Indiana Pacers, Durant needed just 11 points to surpass the 25,728 points of Carter. He accomplished that right in the first quarter of Monday’s contest.

Kevin Durant passes Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/w9m0aMZiFq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

For his part, Vince Carter had a message ready for Kevin Durant for the moment. The NBA icon congratulated the Nets star for the achievement before adding that he’s really proud of him, especially since KD did it with an organization that he was once part of.

“Well deserved, keep balling!” Carter said, via NBA.

The eight-time All-Star also shared his belief that Durant is only going to keep climbing the scoring ladder and eventually break into the Top 10. “I know you will eclipse the Top 10 soon, and I hope I’m there to watch you do it. But until then man, congratulations once again,” Carter furthered.

Durant is roughly 1,800 points away from the Top 10, and if he continues his scoring streak and maintains his 25-plus points average, he could very well make it to the Top 1o before the 2022-23 season ends or in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign.