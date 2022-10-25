Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant continues to cement his status as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. And after climbing the scoring ladder, he has his eyes on Vince Carter and Kevin Garnett now.

Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Monday after exploding for 37 points in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He surpassed Alex English in the process, as he needed just 28 points to break the 25,613 points the Denver Nuggets legend made throughout his career.

The Nets star now has 25,622 points, and he is well poised to climb further on the list. Carter is next with 25,728 points, while Garnett is 26,071 points.

Congrats to Kevin Durant of the @BrooklynNets for moving into 20th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/8Tnw3tLByN — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2022

Considering Kevin Durant’s current scoring average with the Nets, he could surpass both Vince Carter and Kevin Garnett in the next 10 to 14 games. It is also possible he cracks the Top 15 and Top 10 by the end of the 2022-23 season–of course that is barring any injury or setback.

Durant is undoubtedly one of the most gifted scorers in league history, with his combination of size, length and skill making him one of the most difficult players to guard as well. With that said, there’s really never any doubt that he’ll eventually make it in at least the Top 10 of the scoring list. Now the only question left is “when” he’ll be able to do it.

Sure enough, it’s unlikely Durant is thinking about such stuff at the moment, especially with the pressure on them to deliver a championship in Brooklyn at an all-time high. However, it will certainly be nice to watch KD’s climb on the scoring list while they try to keep winning games.