Nic Claxton provides confidence and hope amid Brooklyn's painful stretch of games.

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to stop the bleeding from their cold midseason stretch. The Nets are 4-17 in the last 21 games. Brooklyn's latest pain comes from a 96-94 loss to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nevertheless, Nic Claxton remains confident amid the struggles.

Nets' Nic Claxton is showing great promise as one of the league's best centers

Brooklyn entered Jan. 25th's Timberwolves match with the tough task of guarding Minnesota's ‘Twin Towers.' Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have been key parts of the Timberwolves' 2023-24 success. However, the Nets boasted a weapon of their own at the center position.

Nic Claxton finished Thursday night's matchup with 16 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He held his ground against two of the best centers in the NBA. The 24-year-old exuded confidence after his solid showing against Minnesota's stacked lineup:

“I think I'm a great big man,” Claxton told the New York Post. “Any time I have a matchup like that, one of the quote unquote top centers in the league, I always take it personal to go and be the best version of myself.”

Claxton displayed an impressive effort against the T-Wolves, but Brooklyn came up short in crunch time. Moreover, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert each notched a double-double. Thus, the young Nets center understands the need for continuous improvement.

“No moral victories. Another tough loss. I mean, it's tough losing all these games, but we just got to stay positive, stay together,” Claxton said.

All in all, Claxton's eye-opening claim should boost the Nets' morale as they look to snap their losing streak and get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.