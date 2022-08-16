‘You asked for every damn thing!’: Kevin Durant put on blast by Stephen A. Smith for trade request

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has always been a supporter of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Stephen. A even thinks if KD stays put, he, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons could potentially be the best team in the East in 2022-23.

But, he’s also downright disappointed in Durant for asking for a trade in the first place. Take a listen to this rant, particularly from the one-minute mark. Via ClutchPoints:

"They [Nets] could win it all… Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and was given everything he wanted. The point is, KD will not be going anywhere." -Stephen A. Smith on the Nets moving KD (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/xMOgxpbOta — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

“This is what you did, you came here and asked for every damn thing! I dont even know a pedicure, a manicure, I mean who the hell knows what else Kevin Durant got? I mean everything that he wanted they gave him.”

Smith does have a point. The Nets truly catered to every single one of Durant’s needs. The First Take star essentially believes Joe Tsai should demand KD stay with the team this season and if things don’t work out, Tsai can trade him next summer. It seems unlikely Durant is down for that, however.

He recently gave Tsai the ultimatum of firing Steve Nash and Sean Marks or trading him. Kevin Durant clearly wants out. But, the Nets have yet to receive a lucrative enough offer that will help them remain competitive if their star moves on.

Whether Durant is right or not for seeking a fresh start, he evidently doesn’t believe they can win a title in Brooklyn. The Celtics, 76ers, Raptors, and Heat are still interested in the future Hall of Famer.

Will a trade materialize anytime soon? We shall see. There is a good chance this saga extends into training camp.