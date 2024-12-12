Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams has been sidelined for the team's last three games due to a left knee sprain. The 24-year-old has been working through a rehab process but does not have a timetable for his return.

“Just been doing a lot of simple stuff right now. Not moving too much, but definitely making good progress,” Williams said. “Just listening to the training staff. I'm the type of guy who wants to just do everything right away, so they've been holding me back just a little bit, just out of precaution. [I'm] moving pretty well right now. Haven't been any setbacks or anything, so I should be back pretty soon”

The fourth-year wing sustained the injury during a Dec. 1 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Williams has averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals on 40.3 percent shooting in 21.9 minutes per game this season. After shooting 8-of-12 from three through the first four games of the year, his outside shooting has regressed. The former lottery pick has shot 18.5 percent from distance over his last 17 appearances.

However, Williams' defensive intensity has drawn high praise from the Nets' players and coaching staff.

The first-year Net battled injuries throughout his first three NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he returned to his accustomed physical form following each absence. That bounce-back ability has allowed him to maintain a positive mindset through his current rehab stint.

“I've been in the rehab process before. This one is very minor compared to some I've had in the past, so I'm happy about that,” he said. “I'm thankful I've had those experiences in the past, just to help me just be positive. And it's just little things you learn in rehab that you really can't learn without going through it. So, I’m definitely grateful for those experiences I had in the past, and it's helped me just attack this rehab every day on a professional level to the best of my ability. And I'm confident that when I'll be back, I'll be even better than I was before.”