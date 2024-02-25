The NBA is a make-or-miss league. Over their last three games, the Brooklyn Nets have been missing at a historic rate. Those offensive woes continued during a 101-86 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday at Target Center.
Brooklyn attempted 20 more field goals than Minnesota but shot 33.7 percent from the field (35-of-104) and 16.7 percent from three (6-of-36), both season lows. After losing by 50 points to the Boston Celtics and 28 points to the Toronto Raptors before Saturday, the Nets have posted a minus-93 point differential over their last three games, the worst in franchise history.
“They was making shots and we wasn’t. It just comes down to that sometimes,” interim head coach Kevin Ollie said. “We beat them on the boards, we was physical the whole game, we hunted… But we gotta make shots. [Shooting] six for 36 [from three] is gonna beat you every time.
“We got some good looks. The offense was giving us good looks… So we just gotta make sure that we make those shots. I think it’ll turn around. I don’t think the execution was bad tonight. I think the execution got better from the Toronto game… It was some wide-open shots that was missed.”
Nets' offensive woes vs. Timberwolves
Brooklyn's starters could not find any rhythm, shooting 2-of-21 from beyond the arc. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas were again unable to carry the load for the struggling offense. Bridges scored 15 points on 7-of-21 shooting from the field and 1-of-11 from three, while Thomas posted 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from three.
Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson struggled off the bench for the second consecutive game, shooting a combined 6-of-23 from the field and 3-of-12 from three. Trailing by two points with six minutes remaining, Johnson missed open threes on back-to-back possessions. Minnesota pulled away from that point, closing the game on a 19-8 run.
Johnson, a career 39.2 percent three-point shooter, has struggled in late-game situations this season. The 28-year-old, who signed a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason, has shot 3-of-17 from three (17.6%) in the clutch (final five minutes of games within five points).
Ben Simmons exited during the third quarter of the loss due to left leg soreness and did not return. He posted four points and one assist on 2-of-6 shooting in 15 minutes.
The Nets were looking for a spark coming out of the All-Star break after firing Jacque Vaughn and promoting Ollie to interim head coach. While Ollie will need more time to implement his vision, the early results are far from promising.
Brooklyn is averaging 89.5 points over his first two games at the helm. Those offensive struggles have been accentuated by putrid transition defense, with Ollie's squad being outscored 71-13 in fastbreak points.
The Nets will look to get back in the win column early next week, closing out a four-game road trip with a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.