Sean Marks has been the NBA's most active general manager this season. The Brooklyn Nets GM executed his second trade earlier this week, sending Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and second-round picks in 2027, 2030, and 2031.

“This particular trade came around really quickly,” Marks said Thursday. “It was one of those things where we were obviously having discussions with multiple teams, as teams do at this particular point in the year. So that's not out of the ordinary. But the deal with the Lakers [took] probably half a day, 12 hours, something like that from start to finish.”

“[I] give Rob [Pelinka] and the Lakers a lot of credit for coming to the table, and this particular trade gives us what we need in the long term. We've talked about building long-term sustainable success and that's what we want to get to. And how we're gonna do that is through these future draft picks and draft assets that we get.”

The trade accomplished two goals the Nets have prioritized in trade negotiations this season: adding to their stockpile of draft picks and maximizing their league-leading 2025 cap space.

By taking on Russell's $18.7 million expiring salary, Brooklyn increased its cap space next summer to $55-$65 million, depending on roster decisions.

Following the deal, the Nets lead the NBA with 31 draft picks over the next seven years – 15 first-rounders and 16 second-rounders. For a team that has found several high-level rotation players with late selections, second-round picks – especially distant, unprotected picks from an aging Lakers squad – are far from an afterthought.

“First and foremost, I think our college scouting department has done a heck of a job, and I give them a lot of credit,” Marks said of the value of second-round picks. “[Assistant GM] B.J. Johnson has done a great job over the last few years of finding these hidden gems with these draft picks all over the world. I think that's great. I have the utmost confidence in the entire collection of the group. You never know how you're gonna use these draft picks.”

“The ones we get from the Lakers aren't for several years. This shows us that we've got plenty of flexibility in moving the draft picks, or we can hold on to them and see how these teams will go and where the picks may fall at the time of the draft.”

If there's a gripe to be made about this trade for Brooklyn, it's Russell's potential impact during a tanking season. The Nets seemingly committed to a hard tank when they dealt Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15, the opening day of trade season. However, Russell now adds another competent lead guard who should raise the team's floor offensively.

The 28-year-old played the best basketball of his career with the Nets from 2017-2019. He's looked comfortable early in his second stint, averaging 16.5 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game on 50.0 percent shooting over his first two appearances. The point guard is a +3 in 54 minutes, the team's best mark among five players to play over 50 minutes during that span.

Despite Russell's potential harm to their draft lottery odds, the Nets reportedly have no intention of buying him out, something Marks seemingly confirmed through his comments.

“Talking to D'Lo over the last 24, 48 hours, I know he's excited to be back here. I think there's something to be said for the continuity of knowing what you're getting into. He's familiar, there's still some familiar faces around here and so forth, and we'll welcome him back with open arms,” the GM said. “He's a heck of a talent. And he's not only got an opportunity for himself here, but he has the ability to make a lot of players better. Jordi [Fernandez] is gonna find a way to use the guys that we brought in here and sort of plug holes for the guys that we lost. And D'Lo's got a great opportunity that lies ahead of him for the rest of the season.”