The Brooklyn Nets have a gaping hole at point guard after trading Dennis Schroder. However, the rebuilding squad quietly brought in another young guard who could see minutes during the latter half of the season.

Brooklyn acquired two-way rookie Reece Beekman from the Golden State Warriors as part of the Schroder deal. The 6-foot-3 floor general went undrafted in June following four seasons at Virginia.

“When you’re able to acquire a young guy that we’ve been studying for a while, going back to his college days, the group here has been focused on [Beekman] and bringing him in and taking a good close-up look at him,” said general manager Sean Marks. “So from a defensive standpoint, we’re going to miss some of the things with Dennis leaving, and hopefully when Reece comes in here, he can pick up the slack. And he’ll have every opportunity like the rest of these guys to go out there and compete, earn minutes and be a part of this rotation, hopefully.”

Beekman's greatest strength is his defense. He's joining a Nets team that ranks 27th on that end of the floor this season.

Reece Beekman preparing for opportunity with rebuilding Nets

Beekman won back-to-back ACC Defensive Player of the Year awards at Virginia. He was productive in the G-League with the Santa Cruz Warriors early this season, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on 52/35/60 shooting splits over nine appearances.

“I'd just say a defensive-minded guard,” Beekman replied when asked to describe his game. “I want to disrupt the game that way. Try to pick up, just make the offense for them a little different, give them different looks. And then on offense, just be a playmaker. I want to get guys involved, set shots up for other people, and then when it's my turn to be aggressive, look for my own as well.”

Ben Simmons will replace Schroder as the Nets' lead point guard. However, his offensive shortcomings are well-documented, and the depth behind him is suspect.

Shake Milton and Trendon Watford can handle hall-handling responsibilities, although neither is a true point guard. Brooklyn has Killian Hayes in the G-League. However, he struggled during his first four seasons with the Detroit Pistons and has yet to earn an NBA call-up in 2024-25.

That lack of depth and the Nets' tanking direction present an opportunity for Beekman.

“It's a great opportunity for me,” he said of joining Brooklyn. “The G League is a little different from the NBA, just the players, the level of competition. So being able to grow in my first year would mean a lot for me. I've seen that in college over the years, getting better, just with playing reps. So getting this opportunity early on in my career, I think it can help me longer down the road.”