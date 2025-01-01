ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are struggling entering this matchup. The Nets have lost four of their last five games, while the Raptors have lost 10 straight games entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Nets have struggled this year. They are 12-20 and have lost four of the last five games. Cam Thomas is the best player on the Nets, and Cameron Johnson is just behind him. Both are massive keys for them, and they can carry them if needed. This is an interesting matchup against the Raptors because they have also struggled this year, so it could be a big bounce-back spot.

The Raptors have struggled this year and are in rebuilding mode. They have talent, but they are a very young team, and it has been a struggle for every player to gel as a team. RJ Barrett (who is questionable for this game) is the engine that makes the Raptors go next to Scottie Barnes this year. This is a big matchup for the Raptors because they need to bounce back after losing 10 straight entering this game.

Here are the Nets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Raptors Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +114

Toronto Raptors: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: MSG/TSN

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have been very inconsistent on offense this year. They are 26th in scoring at 107.8 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 45.2%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 37.3%. Four different Nets players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Cam Thomas leading at 24.7 points per game. Cameron Johnson has also been great and is just behind Thomas with 19.1 points per game. Next, Ben Simmons leads the team in assists at 6.9 per game. The Nets have struggled to find much offense this year, but they do not get a big challenge in this game against the Raptors because Toronto has been inconsistent on their defense.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets' defense has struggled this year. They are 15th in scoring defense, at 112.8 points per game, 29th in field goal defense, 48.4%, and 26th in three-point defense, 37.5%. Nic Claxton has been a beast down low for the Nets. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 per game, and in blocks, at 1.2 per game. Finally, Ziaire Williams leads the team with one steal per game. The Nets have struggled on defense, but they get a solid matchup against a Raptors offense that has not been all that special in their own right. This might be an ugly game, but expect the Nets to find some stops on defense against the Raptors, even on the road in Toronto.

The Raptors' offense has not been playing well enough this year and has been inconsistent. They are 14th in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.3% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 34.3% from behind the arc. Eight Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.4 points per game. Barrett also leads the team in assists at 6.1 per game. Scottie Barnes is the team leader, scoring 19.9 points if Barrett is out in this game due to injury. Barnes also leads the team in assists at 7.1 per game. Barnes is the leader for the Raptors in this game and is the engine that makes this offense go. Barnes will have even more pressure in this game if Barrett does not play. This game could get ugly, but Barnes and this offense should find some buckets in this game.

The defense for the Raptors has also been inconsistent this year. They are 27th in points allowed at 119.1 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage defense at 46.9%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 10.9 per game. Poetl also leads the team in blocks at 1.3. Finally, five Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Scotti Barnes leading the team at 1.4. The Raptors have a great matchup in this game against a struggling and injury-riddled Nets offense. This defense should be able to slow down the Nets, and it helps the game at home in Toronto.

Final Nets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very closely matched. This game should be very close and will turn into a rockfight. Even with all their injuries, the Nets should have enough to keep this close. Scottie Barnes is the best player on the court, which is why the Raptors will win. The Raptors win, but the Nets cover.

Final Nets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +2.5 (-112)