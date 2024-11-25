ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Brooklyn Nets will taking on the streaking Golden State Warriors in an exciting showdown. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets are third in the Atlantic Division and they're hoping to get back to .500 on the season. They're just 2-6 over their last eight games and will face the Sacramento Kings before heading back on the road for this matchup. They'll also hope to get healthy and recoup their injured starting lineup.

The Golden State Warriors are currently leading the Western Conference alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder. They've won five of their last seven games, but had a two-game streak broken by the San Antonio Spurs most recently. They look to bounce back as the betting favorites at home.

Here are the Nets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Warriors Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +570

Golden State Warriors: -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Warriors

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled recently following the losses of Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith to their starting lineup. While they await the return of Bojan Bogdanovic from injury as well, Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson have been tasked with leading this team back to competitive form. Averaging 110.8 points per contest, they rank 20th in the NBA and have struggled in keep up with some of the better offenses in the NBA. They'll also be hoping to improve upon their 2-6 record on the road.

The good news is that Cameron Johnson has taken a massive leap as an elite scorer and is currently 42.3% from three. With Cam Thomas able to carry the scoring load with his 24.2 PPG, Johnson has the ability to play off screens and see a high number of looks from behind the arc. He's been hot over the last few games and the Nets could benefit from getting him going early in this one.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors continue to lead the Western Conference and game after game, they're proving themselves as a favorite to contend for this year's championship. They continue to produce consistent young talent in players like Lindy Waters III and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who both play in starting roles in Steve Kerr's schematic lineup. Buddy Hield and Steph Curry are both playing great complementary basketball off of each other, anchored by Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

The Warriors rank fourth in the NBA in PPG (117.6) and three-pointers made (15.8). They also rank second league-wide in APG (30.2) and fourth in steals (9.3). Despite the departure of Klay Thompson, this offense has made things work behind another career year from Steph Curry and Draymond Green's resurgence as an elite defender. Look for them to make all the necessary adjustments coming in off a loss.

Final Nets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

We'll have another fun tilt from San Francisco as the Brooklyn Nets come to town. Their young lineup is still figuring things out this season and they're hoping to recover from a number injuries they're dealing with to their starting lineup. Both Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson have been exciting developments as scorers and they're capable of catching this Warriors team off-guard if they can catch heat early.

Still, the Golden State Warriors are currently one of the most efficient teams in the NBA and they're also stingy on the defensive side of the ball. While they suffered an upset loss at the hands of the Spurs most recently, Steve Kerr is bound to make adjustments for his team like rebounding and swinging the ball around the perimeters.

As the betting favorites, the Warriors have gone 8-3 overall and hold a 5-1 record at home. While the Warriors have gone 10-6 ATS this season, the Nets have a slightly better mark at 10-5-1 ATS on the season. Still, I don't see the Nets being very competitive throughout this one considering they've underperformed on the road with a 2-7 record. Expect the Warriors to pull away late in this one as they cover the spread and advance as the leaders in the West.

Final Nets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -12.5 (-112)