The Golden State Warriors are sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a 10-3 record. Despite the offseason departure of Klay Thompson, the Dubs continue to thrive, with their depth shining through.

Last season, many claimed the Warriors' best days were behind them after missing out on a playoff spot. But, the organization is proving that's far from the case. Draymond Green fired a ruthless message at the haters who counted out Golden State and “don't know basketball”.

Via Rachel Nichols:

“We don't pay a lot of attention,” Green said. “The same people that counted us out, saying a jump shooting team would never win, that the first one was luck, then we won the second and it was like oh, had to go get KD to do that then you win the third one, then it's because they got KD then you go and get the fourth one and then they done. You just kinda learn that most people who talk basketball just don't know basketball. There's just so many naysayers all the time. The same idiots that been saying all of this since 2015.”

The Warriors are still relying heavily on the triple and it's working. Steve Kerr's squad ranks second in the Association in three-point percentage (39%) and second in long-range makes (16.3). Replacing Thompson with Buddy Hield has proven to be a solid move, too. He's averaging 16.9 PPG on an impressive 46.2% clip from downtown.

Can Golden State keep it up and remain at the top of the West? We don't know quite yet. But, this team clearly still has a lot of talent and cohesion on both ends of the floor. With the leadership of Steph and Draymond, anything is possible. The Dubs are back in action on Wednesday evening against the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center.