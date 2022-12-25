By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Neural Cloud introduces De Lacey alongside the Divine Heresy event in an update coming December 28th. Read ahead to know if you should roll for De Lacey.

De Lacey Skills

She is a Medic, mostly focusing on single target healing with her passive and buffing their ATK and Hashrate. She can protect the rest of the team via her ultimate, but this only provides healing.

PASSIVE: Recovery Substitution

Tethers herself to the ally unit with the greatest ATK/Hashrate in the same row, enhancing their ATK/Hashrate proportionally and continuously heals them.

AUTO: Destructor Chain

Gains Super Armor and boosts the healing effect of Recovery Substitution. Deals continuous operand damage to all enemies in contact with the primary tether.

ULTIMATE: Cardinal Splendor

Ejects cables from her tail, releasing multiple energy pulses on the battlefield, dealing operand damage to enemies and granting an HP Shield to ally units

De Lacey Banner

De Lacey makes her debut in Targeted Search – [Molten Heart Reboot]. This banner will begin on December 28, 2022 after the maintenance and will end on January 17, 2023 11:59PM (UTC -8).

This banner will have De Lacey as the featured 3* Doll, while the following 3* dolls get a slight boost:

Hubble

Evelyn

Florence

Banxsy

Nanaka

Vee

Centaureissi

Should You Roll for De Lacey?

De Lacey is a character in Neural Cloud who is classified as a Medic, but unfortunately, her healing abilities are quite limited. This is a significant con of her character, and it makes her less effective in this role compared to other healers like Nanaka, Florence, or even Persicaria. Due to the nature of her passive, she’s more suited as a buffer. De Lacey fills a very niche spot on your team and requires player attention whenever she is on the field.

She’s best used with another healer, like the three mentioned above. Her two best tether targets, Sueyoi and Nora, aren’t in the game yet, which means she’ll be even more limited in her use cases. It’s hard to make an argument to put her on your team, let alone pull for her.

There is also a high likelihood that she will be featured in many future banners, so there’s no need to spend your valuable rolls on her banner.