Neuvillette is a 5-star Hydro character arriving in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 4.1. This ludex of Fontaine and leader of the Marechaussee Phantom is not all talk, as he can fight as well. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about Neuvillette, his abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as his ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Neuvillette Weapon and Artifact Build

Jump To: Abilities | Weapons | Artifacts | Teams

Neuvillette Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Neuvillette's abilities, however, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Neuvillette's Normal Attack allows him to attack up to three times, dealing Hydro DMG. His Charged Attack has two versions, depending on whether the player lets the charge finish or not. While charging up, Neuvillette will slowly form a Seal of Arbitration. While it is forming, he can move around and change the direction he is facing. He can also absorb Sourcewater Droplets while doing so. These heal him and increase the formation speed of the Seal.

If he lets the attack go without the Seal fully forming, he will attack enemies with an empowered attack that deals Hydro DMG in an AoE. If he allows it to fully form, he will instead deal AoE Hydro DMG to all enemies in a straight lin in front of him. While above 50% HP, this attack will drain his HP. His plunging attack deals AoE Hydro DMG to enemies around him on impact.

His Elemental skill deals AoE Hydro DMG to opponents in front of Neuvillette based on his Max HP. Hitting an opponent generates 3 Sourcewater Droplets. This occasionally gets empowered, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG. His Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro DMG in an area around Neuvillette. After a while, two waterfalls will descend, dealing Hydro DMG in an AoE and generating six Sourcewater Droplets.

When leveling his Talents, level his Normal Attack first, as his Charged Attack is his main source of damage. Follow this up with his Elemental Skill, as you will be using this often for the Sourcewater Droplets it produces. Finally, level his Elemental Burst, as it has a high Energy cost, and you won't be using it as often as his Skill.

Neuvillette Weapon Guide

Tome of the Eternal Flow: HP is increased by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32%. When current HP increases or decreases, Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 14%/18%/22%/26%/30% for 4s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. When the character has 3 stacks or a third stack's duration refreshes, 8/9/10/11/12 Energy will be restored. This Energy restoration effect can be triggered once every 12s.

This is Neuvillette's Best In Slot weapon, as it gives him everything he needs. The HP increase helps in increasing the damage Neuvillette deals. Thanks to his Charged Attack decreasing his HP through use, he will be able to maximize the bonus Charged Attack DMG. Not only that, but the Energy Restoration will also help him in charging up his relatively expensive Burst. The Crit DMG stat is also good at max level (88.2%), so the player can just build Crit Rate to accompany it.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds: Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

This Catalyst is a good second-choice weapon for Neuvillette for two reasons. The first is the increased Elemental DMG you deal, capping at 32% at R1. This is a good DMG boost, seeing how he always deals Hydro DMG anyway. The 33.08% Crit Rate at max level is also good for him, especially if you have good Crit DMG stats. The increased Movement SPD can help for when he is moving around while charging up.

Sacrificial Jade: When not on the field for more than 5s, Max HP will be increased by 32%/40%/48%/56%/64% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40/50/60/70/80. These effects will be canceled after the wielder has been on the field for 10s.

This catalyst is good as it increases his HP by 64% at R5. Not only that, but this also increases his Elemental Mastery, which will help in reaction teams. The only downside is that the player has to adjust their team playstyle with this weapon. Neuvillette has to leave the field for five seconds or longer, and cannot stay in the field for longer than ten seconds. Another downside is that this is a Battle Pass weapon, so it will take a while before the player can R5 it.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue: Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12%. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

Another 4* catalyst that helps in increasing Neuvillette's Charged Attack, this can empower him by up to 36% at max stacks and R5. Not only that, but it also has Energy Recharge, so it will help charge up his expensive Elemental Burst.

Neuvillette Artifact Guide

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%

When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

This Artifact is easily the best for Neuvillette because of the fact that he can stack the CRIT Rate increase quickly. This gives him an immediate 36% CRIT Rate, which will definitely help in increasing the amount of Crit Attacks he deals. This also makes it that the player can focus on stacking CRIT DMG on their artifacts, especially if they have good CRIT Rate substats anyway. The 2-piece effect is also good as his Charged Attack is his main source of damage.

4-piece Nymph's Dream

Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

After Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit opponents, 1 stack of Mirrored Nymph will be triggered, lasting 8s. When under the effect of 1, 2, or 3 or more Mirrored Nymph stacks, ATK will be increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG Bonus will be increased by 4%/9%/15%. Mirrored Nymph stacks created by Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts exist independently.

If the player doesn't have Marechaussee Hunter, then Nymph's Dream is a good alternative. This will increase your Hydro DMG by 30% at full stacks, which is pretty strong. The only downside is that, as his attacks scale with HP%, the ATK$ Bonus you get from the 4-piece effect is effectively useless.

4-piece Heart of Depth

Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

This is the last resort artifact set for Neuvillette, as it increases his Hydro DMG by 15%, as well as his Normal and Charged Attack by 30% when the conditions are met. I would even hazard to say that this might be a slightly better Artifact set compared to Nymph's Dream.

As for Artifact Main Stats, get HP% for the Sands, either Hydro DMG Bonus or HP% for the Goblet, and CRIT Rate or DMG for the Crown, depending on which Catalyst you are using. For substats, focus on HP%, CRIT Rate and DMG, and Elemental Mastery

Neuvillette Team Guide

Elemental Reaction Team

Neuvillette He will be the main DPS of the team, and will use his Charged Attack to continuously deal Hydro Damage, as well as proc Elemental Reactions

Elemental Sub-DPS The easiest element to bounce off of for Neuvillette is Electro, so bringing a Sub DPS such as Fischl or Yae Miko will help in applying Electro using their skills, then Neuvillette using his Charged Attack to proc Electrocharge. However, you can also bring a Cryo character like Ganyu to make it a freeze team in tandem with her ult. or a hyperbloom team by bringing a Dendro character as well as an Electro support.

Support You can put a support here like Kazuha or Sucrose to clump enemies together. That way it'll be easier for Neuvillette to hit all of the enemies. You can also bring an Electro support like Shinobu for healing.

Shielder/Healer You can bring Barabara or Kokomi here for the Hydro Resonance, which will increase Neuvillette's HP by a further 25%. They are also good for keeping Neuvillette topped up in terms of HP, as even though his damage will increase if it decreases, he has a passive that increases his damage the higher his Current HP is. As such, countering his HP decrease with healing will actually help him a lot.



That's all for our guide on Neuvillette's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Neuvillette is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.1. Once this rate-up ends, players will have to wait until another rate-up to get him. He will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners, especially during the Fontaine Arc of the game. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.