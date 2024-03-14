Genshin Impact Version 4.5 is here! Check out everything new in this update, including the 5-star character Chiori and her weapon!
Genshin Impact Version 4.5
Players who are Adventure Rank 5 or higher before the update began are eligible to the 600 Primogems compensation. You can claim this via the in-game mail.
New Character – “The Thundering Seamstress” Chiori
“Chiori's really good with her hands! Whenever I try on a new outfit, she always does up my hair too — it's all part of the package, she says! Hehe, I just love it when she brushes my fur…”
— Kirara
Chiori is a Geo 5-star character wielding a Sword. She will become playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.5.
We meet her in Fontaine, and she has been featured in major events set in Fontaine. She is the owner of “Chioriya Boutique,” and is a tailor renowned in the region. Her Constellation is “Cisoria,” literally meaning Scissors in Latin. Chiori's birthday is on August 17th. Her Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT Rate%, gaining up to 19.2% at max Ascension.
Read more about Chiori's kit here.
New Weapon – Uraku Misugiri (5-star Sword)
At R1: Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%.
New Weapon – Dialogues of the Desert Sages (4-star Polearm)
When the wielder performs healing, restore 8 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field.
- This weapon and its refinement materials can be claimed as an event-exclusive reward.
New Story Quest – Cisoria Chapter: Act I “When They Talk About Tonight”
- Chiori's Story Quest
- To unlock, players must reach Adventure Rank 40 and Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”
New Hangout Event: Lynette – Act I “Checks & Cats”
Unlock Criteria:
- Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above
- Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”
- Complete Furina's Story Quest – Animula Choragi Chapter: Act I “The Little Oceanid”
Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss
- Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:
- All party members receive a 75% Geo DMG Bonus.
- Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.
Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 4.5, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:
Phase I: Sundered Moon
- When characters create Geo Constructs, unleash a shockwave at the character's location, dealing True DMG to nearby opponents. 1 such shockwave can be unleashed every 6s.
Phase II: Gravel Moon
- When a character deals Geo DMG to an opponent, this instance will be counted for the character. 1 count can be gained every 0.1s. When the count reaches 3, this character will receive a Gravel Mark, granting them 50% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.
Phase III: Arrowgale Moon
- After a character triggers a Swirl reaction, all party members' Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 20% for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 3 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently.
Other Update Details
New Recipe:
- Event Reward: “Mega-Meaty Sushi”
New Character Specialty Dish:
- Chiori's specialty: “Fashion Show”
Adds new Achievements to the “Memories of the Heart” category.
Adds Set 30 of “Paimon's Paintings” chat emojis.
New Namecards:
- “Chiori: Spectacular Sleeves”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Chiori
- “Travel Notes: Arcane Amassing”: Reward obtained via the BP system
New “Training Guide” function:
- The “Training Guide” will provide character building recommendations for “Character Level,” “Weapon,” “Artifacts,” and “Character Talents” based on the data of recently active players as well as the maximum World Level unlocked. Additionally, for Travelers who have not yet unlocked World Level 6, when they fail a challenge (e.g.: open world battles where all party members fall in battle, Domains, Trounce Domains, and other challenges and domains where players are defeated), the game interface will display tips according to the current data of the party's characters. Travelers can follow the prompts and head to the “Training Guide” to view suggestions for building characters to boost their adventure prowess.
- Function Unlock Criteria: Reach Adventure Rank 12 or above and complete the World Quest “Welcome to the Adventurers' Guild.”
“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:
- New Character Cards: Neuvillette, Charlotte, Kirara, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.
- New Character Card: Fatui Electro Cicin Mage and the corresponding Talent Cards. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.
- New Action Cards: “Tome of the Eternal Flow,” “Golden Troupe's Reward,” “Fortress of Meropide,” “Lumenstone Adjuvant,” “Controlled Directional Blast,” and “Day of Resistance: Moment of Shattered Dreams” can be purchased from Prince at The Cat's Tail.
The Forge Realm's Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is “The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm”:
- Defeat endless waves of enemies during the rounds in “The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm” to accrue score.
- After you complete the stage battle, you will gain a score and the corresponding rewards based on the highest score you got in the stage.
- Different stages will contain different special rules that grant buffs. Use these rules well to fight more effectively.
Genshin Impact 4.5 Optimizations
System
- The filter search bar in “Inventory > Furnishings” as well as “Creation / Furnishings” in the Serenitea Pot now support adding spaces.
- Adjusts the font of some Latin letters and Arabic numbers.
- To help Travelers adjust performance settings before entering the game and reduce the chance of abnormal crashes, a Settings button has been added to the login screen on PC and mobile. How to Adjust Settings: After clicking the button, certain performance-related settings can be adjusted in Settings > Graphics and Settings > Audio.
- Adjusts the multi-language text display mode for some icons: An ellipsis will be displayed when text goes beyond the frame.
- Shows the materials required to level up Talents under the Talent descriptions in Character > Talents.
- Optimizes the logic of “Enhance to Next Tier” on the “Artifacts > Enhance” page.
- Optimizes the logic of “Auto Add” on the “Character > Level Up” page.
- Reduces the frequency of pop-ups when clicking locked Artifacts to use as materials on the “Artifacts > Enhance” page.
Audio
- Adds sound effects for some operations on the Serenitea Pot's editing screen.
- Adjusts the Korean, English, and Chinese text for the name of Lynette's Korean voice artist.
Genius Invokation TCG
- As some Talent Cards can create effects by “playing” them and not “equipped to the Character”, the description of some cards whose effects trigger when “Character uses a Skill or is equipped with a Talent Card” will be standardized to “when the Talent Card is played on a Character or when the Character uses a Skill” (the actual effects of said cards remain unchanged).
Other
- Optimizes drop rules for Local Legend opponents.
- Passive Talent text descriptions that were previously written as “Increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by…” have been unified as: “Your party members gain the Swift Stride effect: Movement SPD increased by…” (Actual effect has not changed)
- On the Wish > History page, the viewable wish record time range has been adjusted from 6 months to 1 year.
- Adds the function to skip dialogue that has been completed in Hangout Events.
Genius Invokation TCG Changes in Genshin Impact 4.5
- Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required and effect of the Equipment Card “Gilded Dreams”: The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 3 Dice of any element to 3 Dice of the same element.
- The effect “When played: Generate 1 Die of the same Element as the attached character. If you have 3 different Elemental Types in your party, generate 1 Omni Element in addition to this.” will be adjusted to “When played: Generate 1 Die of the same Element as the attached character. If you have 3 different Elemental Types in your party, generate 2 such Dice instead.”
- Adds a new effect for Support Card “Jade Chamber”: When Action Phase begins: If you have no more than 3 cards in your Hand, discard this card and create 1 Omni Die.
- Adjusts the Elemental Dice cost for the Event Card “Knights of Favonius Library”: The Elemental Dice cost required will be adjusted from 1 to 0.
Bug Fixes in Genshin Impact 4.5
Enemies
- Fixes an issue whereby the DMG Absorption of certain enemies' elemental shields was abnormal in Co-Op Mode.
- Fixes an issue whereby there was a small chance that enemies would move abnormally near certain water bodies.
- Fixes an issue whereby the defeat animation of the enemy “Black Serpent Knight” would play abnormally in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby, after changing characters while fighting certain larger enemies, the game camera would be abnormal when combat ended in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby, after the shields of the enemies “Large Cryo Slime” and “Large Geo Slime” were broken, they would be regenerated in a short period of time in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby there was a small chance that the enemy “Construction Specialist Mek” would abnormally leave combat in certain situations.
Characters
- Fixes an issue whereby, when Xianyun performed a Charged Attack, there was a small chance that it would be cast abnormally in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby, after Xianyun performed a Charged Attack, there was a chance that her character animations would be abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby Wanderer's Elemental Burst could be unleashed abnormally when his Energy wasn't full in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue with Shenhe whereby, after switching to the “Frostflower Dew” outfit, the in-game camera would abnormally shift slightly when unleashing her Elemental Burst.
- Fixes an issue whereby, after Kirara had finished casting her Elemental Skill, there was a chance that the cooldown would be slightly shorter than it should have been in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby, after Furina cast her Elemental Burst “Let the People Rejoice,” there was a small chance that it would cause the in-game cameras of other Travelers to be abnormal.
System
- Fixes an issue whereby, after obtaining new Artifacts or Weapons that should have been automatically locked, the Lock Status shown after clicking the corresponding icon to view Artifact or Weapon details would not immediately reflect this.
- Fixes an issue whereby the “Compare” icon on the “Character > Artifacts” page would display abnormally in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby, when “Dynamic Character Resolution” was enabled, Kaedehara Kazuha's teeth model would display abnormally.
- Fixes an issue whereby, after the Version 4.4 update, the MetalFX settings option would no longer appear on iOS devices that support the MetalFX game graphics setting, meaning that the setting could not be applied.
Audio
- Fixes an issue whereby the Mini Seelie's sound effects would abnormally play during combat.
- Fixes an issue that caused some characters' voice lines to be triggered abnormally.
- Fixes an issue with the World Quest “Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley” whereby the music was incorrect during a cutscene animation.
- Fixes an issue whereby there were errors with the Chinese voice-overs during some quests.
- Fixes an issue in certain areas whereby opening then closing the “Archive” would result in the scenic music switching abnormally.
Genius Invokation TCG
- Fixes an issue whereby, after characters that had the Equipment Card “Vourukasha's Glow” attached took DMG from Summons during the End Phase, they would abnormally be healed during the End Phase of the following round even if they did not take any DMG that round.
- Fixes an issue whereby cards of certain shield types would lack the “Shield” tag in some challenges.
- Fixes an issue during challenges whereby, if the card “Eremite Desert Clearwater” was switched off-field after casting skills that needed to be prepared, the skill that was being prepared would not be interrupted as it should have been.
- Fixes an issue whereby the Card Backs of “Fontaine” and “Treasures of the Deck” would display abnormally in Match History.
Other
- Fixes an issue whereby the “Interaction in Certain Gameplay Modes” key (corresponding to the T key on the keyboard when playing on keyboard and mouse) would abnormally disappear when changing characters or party settings while Electrograna were present after the Version 4.3 update.
- Fixes an issue whereby, when Chevreuse was equipped with Engulfing Lightning, the second part of the weapon animation when performing a Normal Attack would display abnormally.
- Fixes an issue on Android devices whereby, after a character left a particular “Golden Carp's Leap” pearl, the in-game camera would shake abnormally.
- Fixes an issue whereby, after certain characters used Elemental Skills and triggered the weapon effect “Composed” to reset the Skill CD, the Skill CD would be abnormal in certain situations.
- Fixes an issue whereby the model frame of Xianyun's Vision was displaying abnormally.
- Fixes typos in the Story Quest “A Thousand Moonlit Miles” in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Italian.
- Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)
Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include:
- Optimizes certain English translations.
- Fixes incorrect character name spellings in certain dialogues.
Genshin Impact Version 4.5 is now live.