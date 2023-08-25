Neuvillette is an upcoming playable character, set for a release on Genshin Impact Version 4.1. Check out Neuvillette's Skills, Materials, Talents, and more here.

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Talents | Constellations

Neuvillette Details

“Someday, when they return, their true ordeal shall begin.”

— Xbalanque, One Entombed With the Primal Fire

“Ordainer of Inexorable Judgment” Neuvillette will be playable in Genshin Impact Version 4.1. He is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst character. We first meet Neuvillette in Genshin Impact Version 4.0, in the first parts of the Traveler's journey on Fontaine.

His Ascension Stat is Bonus CRIT DMG%, earning up to 38.4% at max Ascension. His birthday is currently unknown, along with his Astrolabe name. While Neuvillette's official reveal did introduce him as a Hydro character, it did not indicate that he had a Vision meaning that his Elemental abilities come from somewhere else. His affiliation is the Iudex of Fontaine.

Meet the Neuvillette voice actors

Ray Chase plays Neuvillette in the English voiceover. He's known for his roles as Eve and Nier from the NieR games, Rhys in Borderlands 3, Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy XV, and Guile from Street Fighter 6.

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Kamiya plays him in the Japanese voiceover. Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Koyomi Araragi from the Monogatari series, Matou Shinji from the Fate franchise, and Akashi Seijuuro from Kuroko's Basketball are only some of his many roles across the years.

Neuvillette Ascension Materials

The following materials are needed to ascend and level Neuvillette to 90. All of these are now pre-farmable with the exception of the Fontemer Horn and Lumitoile which will be acquirable in Version 4.1.

168 Lumitoile

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Hydro Hypostasis, Oceanid, Aeonblight Drake, and Primo Geovishap): 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Fontemer Abberant drops: 18 Transoceanic Pearl 30 Transoceanic Chunk 36 Xenochromatic Crystal

Millennial Pearl Seahorse drops: 46 Fontemer Horn

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Neuvillette Talent Materials

Each of Neuvillette's three battle talents requires the following materials to be upgraded to Talent Level 10. These are all acquirable as of Genshin Impact Version 4.0.

Fontemer Abberant drops: 6 Transoceanic Pearl 22 Transoceanic Chunk 31 Xenochromatic Crystal

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Equity 21 Guide to Equity 38 Philosophies of Equity

Guardian of Apep's Oasis Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Everamber

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora





Neuvillette Skills



Normal Attack: As Still Waters

Normal Attack

Lightly waves his cane, commanding the tides to unleash a maximum of 3 attacks, dealing Hydro DMG.

Charged Attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation

While charging up, Nuevillette will gather the power of water, forming it into a Seal of Arbitration. In this state, Neuvillette can move and change facing, and also absorb any Sourcewater Droplets in a certain AoE.

Every Droplet he absorbs will increase the formation speed of the Seal, and will heal Neuvillette.

When the charging is stopped, if the Symbol has yet to be formed, then a Charged Attack will be unleashed. If it has been formed, then a Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment will be unleashed.

Charged Attack

Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to attack opponents with a rupturing ring of water, dealing AoE Hydro DMG.

Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment

Unleashes surging torrents, dealing continuous AoE Hydro DMG to all opponents in a straight-line area in front of him.

Equitable Judgment will not consume any Stamina and lasts 3s.

If Neuvillette's HP is above 50%, he will continuously lose HP while using this attack.

Plunging Attack

Gathering the might of Hydro, Neuvillette plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Hydro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Elemental Skill: O Tears, I Shall Repay

Summons a Raging Waterfall that will deal AoE Hydro DMG to opponents in front of Neuvillette based on his Max HP. After hitting an opponent, this skill will generate 3 Sourcewater Droplets near that opponent.

Arkhe: Pneuma

At certain intervals, when the Raging Waterfall descends, a Spiritbreath Thorn will descend that will pierce opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.

“The law can restrict all manner of crimes, but it cannot extirpate evil itself.

Elemental Burst: O Tides, I Have Returned

Unleashes a rupturing wave that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Neuvillette's Max HP. After a short interval, 2 waterfalls will descend and deal Hydro DMG in a somewhat smaller AoE, and will generate 6 Sourcewater Droplets within an area in front.

“The law is only established after its publication, and above that, the laws of nature have governed all species and eras since ancient times.”

Passive Talents

Gather Like the Tide

All party members' underwater Sprint SPD will be increased by 15%.

Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy

When a party member triggers a Vaporize, Frozen, Electro-Charged, Bloom, Hydro Swirl, or a Hydro Crystallize reaction on opponents, 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories will be granted to Neuvillette for 30s. Max 3 stacks. Will cause Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment to deal 110%/130%/160% of its original DMG.

Each Past Draconic Glories stack created by each Elemental Reaction exists independently.

The High Arbitrator's Discipline

For each 1% of Neuvillette's HP over 30%, he will gain 0.6% Hydro DMG Bonus. A maximum of 30% can be obtained this way.

Neuvillette Constellations

Venerable Institution

When Neuvillette takes the field, he will obtain 1 stack of Past Draconic Glories from the Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy.” You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy.”

Additionally, his interruption resistance will be increased while charging his Legal Evaluation and when using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment.

The Law Commands

The Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy” will be enhanced: Each stack for Past Draconic Glories will increase the CRIT DMG of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment by 14%. The maximum increase that can be achieved this way is 42%.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “Heir to the Ancient Sea's Legacy.”

Ancient Fiction

Increases the Level of Normal Attack: As Still Waters by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Crowned in Compassion

When Neuvillette is on the field and is healed, 1 Sourcewater Droplet will be generated. This effect can occur once every 4s.

Axiomatic Judgment

Increases the Level of O Tides, I Have Returned by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Wrathful Recompense

When using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment, Neuvillette can absorb nearby Sourcewater Droplets in an AoE. Each absorbed Droplet will increase the duration of Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment by 1s.

Additionally, when Equitable Judgment hits opponents, it will fire off 2 additional currents every 2s, each of which will deal 10% of Neuvillette's Max HP as Hydro DMG. DMG dealt this way will count as DMG dealt by Equitable Judgment.

Neuvillette Official Introduction – He who looks down on all that are haughty

“Given that our previous behind-the-scenes editorial on the Hydro Archon earned us the honorable epithet of ‘tabloid journalism' from our dear Monsieur Neuvillette, this time we'll be focusing on the mysterious Iudex himself. We know little indeed of his true character, and sadly our multiple requests for an interview were all turned down. Instead, we have decided to reach out and draw upon the wisdom of the masses. In the pursuit of the truth, all anonymous submissions and attestations of manifestly questionable veracity have been filtered out. We were rather intrigued, however, by the following letter written in a particularly adorable script:

“If the Darknight Hero really does exist, he's probably just someone in disguise. When he gets up in the morning to brush his teeth, it's the real him. Only in the dead of night does he become the Darknight Hero. But not (Monsieur) Neuvillette. The Chief Justice IS the real him. For us Melusines, our ideal of the perfect father — that's also the real him. The only person that isn't really him is the one that goes by the name of Neuvillette.”

From this, we can safely surmise… that Neuvillette must be the only male Melusine! Granted, the Melusines actually appeared much later than when Neuvillette took up his post. But in the face of such ironclad evidence, there's bound to be some way of explaining this!”

— Seven Nations Gazette, a notorious tabloid

