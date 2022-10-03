‘Never said that!’ Nick Saban goes ballistic on media over Bryce Young, Alabama football headlines

Nick Saban is no stranger to sharing brutally honest statements with the media. The Alabama football head coach did exactly that on Monday, per Ross Dellenger on Twitter.

“You guys think I’m going to tell u what I’m going to do with our offense? Might as well make it up. I saw headlines I’m going to keep a secret what we’re doing with Bryce (Young). Sounded like me making that statement! Never said that! Make up whatever you want!”

Nick Saban also provided good news on quarterback Bryce Young. After initial reports left reason for concern, Saban stated that Young is “day to day,” per Chase Goodbread on Twitter.

“There’s no update on Bryce Young. … It’s not a long-term type injury. He’s day to day.”

Nick Saban may be fed up with the media, but he has to be happy with the Bryce Young news. Additionally, he’s led Alabama football to a quality 5-0 start to the season.

The Crimson Tide have a National Championship or bust mentality this year. They were upset in the National Championship game a season ago against Georgia. Nick Saban is going to do everything in his power to help Alabama football win it all in 2022.

They are scheduled to face Texas A&M this week at home. Although Alabama will be favorites in the contest, they cannot afford to take the game for granted. The Aggies are a team with upset potential. However, the Crimson Tide feel confident with Nick Saban at the helm leading the way.