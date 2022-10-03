Alabama football’s Nick Saban gives promising Bryce Young injury update

Alabama football fans fearing the worst can breathe a sigh of relief. Crimson Tide quarterback and top NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s 49-26 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Young headed to the locker room in the first half and was ruled questionable to return, with the star signal-caller ultimately sitting out the rest of the contest.

On Monday, head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media, delivering an update on Young’s shoulder ahead of this week’s clash with Texas A&M. Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News has the details.

Saban: "There's no update on Bryce Young. … It's not a long-term type injury. He's day to day." — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) October 3, 2022

Per Goodbread, Nick Saban said that Bryce Young is “day-to-day” and that the shoulder injury isn’t a “long-term type injury.” Of course, the Alabama football coach also said that “there’s no update” on his star quarterback, so he’s not exactly revealing much to the media.

However, it’s at least promising for Young’s status in the game against Texas A&M- and beyond. Many Crimson Tide fans were likely seeing their championship hopes fly out the window when they saw Bryce Young favoring his shoulder and slamming his helmet on the ground in frustration this past Saturday.

Yet, it appears that Alabama football has dodged a bullet, just as they returned to no. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tide may have pulled off the win over the Razorbacks sans Young, but this team’s ultimate goal hinges on the health of its quarterback.

Saban and company are sure to provide further updates on the star quarterback ahead of Week 6’s game vs. the Aggies.