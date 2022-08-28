‘Never seen somebody that fast in my life’: Eagles K’Von Wallace reacts to getting smoked by Tyreek Hill

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback K’Von Wallace was given a rude awakening during the preseason game on Saturday, courtesy of a matchup with Miami Dolphins’ speedster Tyreek Hill. On the first play of the Dolphins-Eagles preseason game, Hill broke loose for a massive 51-yard reception, flying past Wallace en route to the big gain. Afterward, Wallace got brutally honest on how it was guarding Hill, dropping major praise on the 28-year-old’s blazing fast speed, via NBC Sports’ John Clark.

“I’ve never seen somebody that fast in my life. That… that’s a different type of speed,” said Wallace after the Eagles’ preseason game. “I gave myself a five-yard headstart and he still got by me, so kudos to him and his God-given speed.”

It’s no secret that Hill is among the quickest players in the NFL, and Wallace was well aware of that heading into their matchup over the weekend. Despite that, and Wallace giving himself an additional five yards of space to avoid getting burnt, Hill still managed to torch the Eagles DB downfield for a big gain. No matter what Wallace did to prepare for this matchup, he wasn’t ready for the otherworldly speed possessed by the Dolphins’ receiver.

Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill 🔥 The very first play of Dolphins-Eagles goes for 51 yards 👀pic.twitter.com/8dSD7b8QYe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

The Eagles’ coverage on Hill wasn’t exactly terrible, though it certainly wasn’t good. Wallace managed to stay close on the route but didn’t turn his head around in time to attempt to make a play on the ball, which allowed Hill to angle himself correctly to make the sliding catch.

Wallace was the Eagles’ fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s featured in 28 games over the past two seasons, starting six. Wallace has logged 36 tackles in his career, alongside one fumble recovery. The matchup against Hill was an unfavorable one for him, especially on the first snap of the game, and it didn’t take long for Tua Tagovaiola to manage to exploit that.