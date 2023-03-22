Since the start of the new league year, the Chicago Bears have been arguably the most active team in the NFL. With the trade to send away the first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, the team was off to a hot start. Then, as free agency kicked off, they added several high-profile players including Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

It now appears that Bears QB1 Justin Fields has played a role in attracting many of their free-agent signings to the team.

During his introductory press conference with the team, new Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker was asked if who was playing quarterback impacted where he would sign. The former Tennesee Titans defender made it clear that this played a key role in his decision.

“Excuse my french. Abso- f—– g- lately,” stated Walker via NBC Chicago’s Slavko Bekovic.

“Having a young talented quarterback who I watched in college and got to know him, and him kind of tell me about myself in the weight room earlier, I’m like ok. That shows his professionalism. And to that, I’ve been watching a lot of Bears games this week to try and understand not just the defense, but the whole team’s dynamic.

Walker added, “I mean, Justin Fields is definitely someone that I can’t wait to go to battle with. Got his number and told him that we are going to spend a lot of time together.”

In just his second year under center for the Bears, Justin Fields took his game to new heights. With him leading the charge in Chicago, the team appears to be headed in the right direction. Based on how free agency has played out, it appears that having him on the roster will only continue to attract big-name talent to join the team.