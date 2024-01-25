"Perimeter", the latest offering by BET+, features a storyline centered around Spelman student Paige Dawn and infamous Atlanta-based HBCU event Freanik in 1996.

BET+ has released the trailer for a new drama coming to the streaming service, Perimeter. The series, produced by Tyler Perry Studios and directed by Armani Ortiz, stars newcomer Ava Mone’t, Donovan Christie Jr., and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali.

The series is set in Atlanta in the 1990s and follows the Dawn family, daughter Paige (Mone’t), a sophomore at Spelman College whose life gets side-track when she enters a relationship with the local drug dealer; her father, Councilman Dawn (Christie), whose journey to become mayor comes at a personal and moral cost; and his wife Connie (Ali), who tries her best to keep her family together. The drama of the Dawn family happens against the larger setting of two of the biggest cultural events in Atlanta: the 1996 Summer Olympics and Freaknik.

“Exploring Atlanta in the early ’90s is like finding a cave full of diamonds,” Ortiz said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “To be able to tell this city’s amazing story through the eyes of a young cast that grows up alongside it was even more fateful. As Atlanta developed its persona — preparing to take the world stage with the Olympic Games while simultaneously coming of age as America’s Black Mecca with its rich character of natives, HBCU culture, Black governance — the history of Atlanta is undeniably one of a kind.”

Ortiz serves as writer, director, as well as executive producer along with Tyler Perry. Asante White and Deance Wyatt are also producers on the project. Other cast members for the series include Malcolm Xavier, Jalen Gilbert, Wes Montez, Jordan Coleman, Sharon Conley, Evan Gamble, and Shawn Vaughn.

The first four episodes of Perimeter will debut on BET+ on February 29.