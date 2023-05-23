Jelly Roll is enjoying newfound breakout success in his transition from rapper to country music singer, and now he’s ready to open up about his early personal struggles that got him to this point. ABC News on Tuesday unveiled a first look at the trailer for a new documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me, about the musician’s early run-ins with the law, addiction and mental health struggles that influenced his music and made him an advocate for his fans and others dealing with similar issues.

In the trailer, Jelly Roll, whose debut country album Whitsitt Chapel comes out on June 2, says “I came out of jail with a plan. I was going to put every piece of energy I had into music.” He added, “It’s almost like something just clicked right then.”

Indeed, something has definitely clicked for Jelly Roll, particularly in recent years, as he swept all three categories he was nominated for as a first-time nominee at this year’s CMT Country Music Awards. This success, along with the documentary, has given him some good energy and momentum, along with an extremely loyal fan base that is highly anticipating the upcoming release of his first full country album.

Jelly Roll appears to hold nothing back in the documentary, admitting at one point “If I wasn’t a musician I’d be dead.” But the behind-the-scenes feature also offers plenty of uplift — with Jelly Roll having emotional moments with many of his devoted fans, and telling viewers “I don’t know if I thought I deserved a better life, but I was willing to do whatever it took to have one.”

Under the melodic backup of Jelly Roll’s eponymous anthem Save Me, the singer tells us that music was his Hail Mary. From this first trailer for the documentary, it seems his words, support and music are an answer to his fans’ prayers as well.