The New Mexico State basketball team is parting ways with first-year head coach Greg Heiar amid the hazing scandal that the program found itself in.

To recall, New Mexico State suspended its men’s basketball program over the past weekend amid “new allegations” that came to their attention. It wasn’t initially known what the issue was, but it has since been reported that it is due to allegations that multiple players were involved in hazing a teammate.

The latest debacle added more problems to an already controversial program, which was rocked by a shooting incident back in November.

Now in a letter sent to the NMSU community on Tuesday, university chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the team’s decision to fire New Mexico State basketball head coach Greg Heiar over the controversy. No decision has been made with regards to the rest of the team’s coaching staff.

“Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon. This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team,” Arvizu said in the letter.

“As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.”

Dan Arvizu added that they are still conducting an “expansive review and full investigation” over what really happened. Only after which will the university make other decisions on what to do with the current team and the program. As for the Aggie’s remaining games, it has all been forfeited.