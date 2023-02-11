The New Mexico State men’s basketball team shockingly suspended operations on Friday night. The team was due to play Cal Baptist on Saturday, but “new allegations” brought the program to a close.

Details are now emerging on what these “new allegations” are. The allegations involve multiple players under investigation for hazing a teammate, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. The hazing incidents occurred on more than one occasion.

The New Mexico State basketball program has existed in a cloud of controversy since November. Forward Mike Peake shot and killed a student at New Mexico State back in November. However, the shooting and these hazing allegations are not believed to be connected.

New Mexico State released a statement on Friday regarding the suspension of the program. “NMSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from the events that took place in Albuquerque late last year, involving potential violations of university policy,” the statement began.

“While those allegations are being investigated, the men’s basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave. The game scheduled for February 11 against California Baptist will not be played,” the statement continued.

New Mexico State played in the Western Athletic Conference, where they were 9-13 under first-year head coach Greg Heiar. The WAC also released a statement, saying “The WAC is continuing to monitor the situation at New Mexico State and at this time has no additional comment.”

This ordeal represents another ugly chapter in the school’s tumultuous recent history. This situation is certainly still developing. Either way, it’ll be hard for the program to rebound from this situation.