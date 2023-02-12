The New Mexico State basketball program is being put on pause following allegations of player-on-player hazing. Players reportedly hazed a teammate on more than one occasion, triggering a police report that led to the program halting operations.

University chancellor Dan Arvizu sent a letter to those on campus to condemn the actions and explain the steps that the school took to investigate the matter, according to Myron Medcalf of ESPN. Arvizu said that New Mexico State basketball players were interviewed after their Saturday game against Cal Baptist was canceled.

“The most important job I have as Chancellor of the NMSU System is to ensure our students are safe and protected from harm,” Arvizu said in the letter, via ESPN. “That’s why I was so heartbroken and sickened to hear about these hazing allegations. Hazing is a despicable act. It humiliates and degrades someone and has the potential to cause physical and emotional harm, or even death. Sadly, hazing can become part of an organization’s culture, if left unchecked. NMSU policy strictly prohibits hazing, in all forms, and it’s something we simply will not tolerate.”

Two New Mexico State basketball players, Shahar Lazar and Kent Olewiler, have already announced that they would be leaving the team. The coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave.

Overall, the Aggies program is in the midst of a disastrous skid. Months ago, New Mexico State basketball was involved in another tragic incident when Mike Peake was involved in a fatal altercation that left him wounded.