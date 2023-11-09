Three former New Mexico State basketball players have been charged with multiple felonies after the investigation.

The New Mexico State basketball program has been in hot water since an investigation began at the end of last season. It resulted in the season being canceled in February and led to the head coach being fired amid sexual assault and hazing allegations. The program also dealt with an investigation that stemmed from a 2022 shooting incident.

After a long investigation, three former New Mexico State basketball players have been charged with multiple felonies, per Colin Deaver of KTSM 9.

‘Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington were all charged with the felonies in the New Mexico Third District Court in Las Cruces, following the Attorney General’s investigation as part of a Grand Jury indictment. Bradley and Washington were each charged with 13 felonies, while Aiken Jr. was charged with 11 felonies.'

These three will be slated to appear in court in Dona Ana County, although no date has been set just yet.

There have been multiple lawsuits against the New Mexico State basketball program after the hazing scandal, and they decided over the summer to pay a settlement of $8 million to the others involved in the process.

One of the players, Doctor Bradley, is currently on the Nicholl State basketball roster for the 2023-2024 season, although he was suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, and the Nicholls State AD released a statement:

“Since there was no wrongdoing at the time we decided to give this man [Bradley] a second chance. We took the steps of placing that student-athlete on suspension. He’s suspended from all team activities while under investigation.”

Greg Heiar, who was the head coach for the New Mexico State basketball program during this time, is now the head coach at a junior college in Missouri, Mineral Area College.