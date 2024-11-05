ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are very similar this season. New Mexico and San Diego State have lost two straight entering this game. With a win, one would stay in contention for a bowl, while the other would be eliminated. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a New Mexico-San Diego State prediction and pick.

New Mexico lost its most recent game against Wyoming in heartbreaking fashion, 49-45, in a shootout. However, it is an entertaining team, scoring 50 points in its three wins. Although its defense has proven to be a big weakness this year, the offense can carry the team if needed. The offense will be huge in this game against San Diego State.

San Diego State has been inconsistent this year. They have been snake-bitten, losing many close games, but they have also mixed in a few close wins. They have struggled to find any consistency this season. New Mexico might be the best scenario for this team to get back on track. This is a great chance for them to rebound against the Lobos.

Here are the New Mexico-San Diego State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-San Diego State Odds

New Mexico: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +126

San Diego State: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 67.5 (-114)

Under: 67.5 (-106)

How to Watch New Mexico vs. San Diego State

Time: 10:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico's offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 480.1 total yards and then 34.3 points per game. The offense goes as Devon Dampier goes under center. He has 2,243 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, with a 58.1% completion percentage. The running game between Dampier and Eli Sanders is key to this game. Dampier has 745 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 carries. Then, Sanders has 661 yards and six touchdowns on 101 carries. The receivers have been solid, too, with Luke Wysong leading the way at 663 yards and one touchdown on 50 receptions. New Mexico's offense is the biggest key for the Lobos to succeed this season and in this game.

New Mexico's defense has been the second-worst in the Mountain West, only better than Utah State. They are allowing 492.3 yards and 40.8 points per game. They have struggled equally against the pass and the ground game, allowing 255.1 yards per game through the air and 237.2 yards per game on the ground. The San Diego State offense has struggled this season, but this defense might be the perfect cure.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aztecs have struggled on offense this year in Sean Lewis' first season as head coach. They are averaging 22.5 points and 329.5 yards per game. The key to this offense is Danny O'Neil, who is under center. He has 1,395 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 60.3% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been underwhelming, with Louis Brown IV and Jordan Napier being the closest to a standout. Brown IV has 379 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions, while Napier has 348 yards and four touchdowns on 25. The running game makes this offense go with Marquez Cooper in the backfield. Cooper has 842 yards and nine touchdowns on 185 carries. Cooper is in line for a big game against this offense.

San Diego State's defense has been solid at best this season but inconsistent. They allow 27.6 points and 396.8 total yards per game, which puts them in the middle of the Mountain West. They allow 229.8 yards through the air and 167 yards per game on the ground. This defense will be a huge factor in this game because New Mexico has been able to score at will this season. They have shown signs of promise on defense, and this is a massive test for them against the Lobos.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

New Mexico is an exciting team thanks to Devon Dampier and the offense, but San Diego State is the play in this game. The Aztecs should win and cover at home. The difference is how bad the Lobos are on defense. The Aztecs are not great on offense, but back them at home, where they should take advantage of a bad defense and eliminate the Lobos from bowl contention.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -3.5 (-102)