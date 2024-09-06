After months of waiting, the NFL season is finally here! Week 1 will be filled with many exciting games, and one of them is an NFC South clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Many scenarios could happen during the game, and this article will be making a couple of bold predictions for the Saints. First, however, maybe a brief recap of what's been going on in The Big Easy.

The Saints are coming off an above .500 season. Winning four out of their last five games, the team finished its 2023-24 campaign with a 9-8 record. Still, they failed to make the postseason, marking their third straight year without an appearance.

As for offseason tweaks, notable defensive pieces such as Chase Young (DE) and Willie Gay Jr. (LB) enter the picture for New Orleans, per the team's official website. The front office has also been working on the offensive line, as seen through the draft selection of Taliese Fuaga. And perhaps the most important addition would be the Saints' new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak.

There weren't any major overhauls on offense, so Kubiak will be working with the same core players when he makes his regular season debut this weekend. With all that being said, how will the Saints do against the Panthers?

Alvin Kamara runs 100+ yards

Last season, Alvin Kamara didn't put up his usual numbers. The running back ran the ball 180 times in 13 games to finish with a total of 694 yards, the lowest season-end tally he's ever had in terms of rushing yards. While one could factor in the missed games, there were grumblings that the two-time All-Pro is already in a state of decline. Add the recent contract dispute in there and Kamara's status with the Saints looks worrisome.

Nevertheless, that could all change this year, and the acquisition of Klint Kubiak would be the main catalyst. Before Kubiak joined the Saints, he spent the 2023 season as part of the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff — the same coaching staff that utilized Christian McCaffrey's rushing abilities to the fullest. To put it another way, Kubiak will likely run an offense that brings out the best in Alvin Kamara.

It won't be surprising if Kamara immediately gets a 100+ rushing yard game. From the looks of it, the Carolina Panthers will be struggling against the run. Leaving Carolina during the offseason were Brian Burns (EDGE) and Frankie Luvu (LB), the Panthers' leaders in sacks and tackles last year (respectively). Their replacements aren't really upgrades, so the Panthers will have lots of trouble containing Kamara.

Chris Olave puts up 100+ receiving yards

There's no reason why Chris Olave won't continue where he left off. Fresh off a 1,000-yard season, Olave will once again lead Derek Carr's pass-catchers this year.

Taking a peek at Carolina's secondary, it's uncertain if they can continue their strong pass defense from last season. The Panthers shook up their defensive backs, trading away Donte Jackson (CB) while losing C.J. Henderson (CB) and Jeremy Chinn (NB) to the free-agency market. They also waived Vonn Bell (S). Replacements such as Mike Jackson (CB) and Jordan Fuller (S) join the Panthers, but there's no telling how they'll perform as a unit this time around. In other words, Chris Olave could be in for a big night.

Of course, there's a lingering worry that the Saints' O-line might struggle, which will cause Derek Carr to have difficulty finding Olave, but this is unlikely. Even with Brian Burns around last year, Carolina's pass rush was struggling as a group. New Orleans' pass protectors won't have trouble holding the fort, so fans can expect that Derek Carr-Chris Olave connection to be in full effect.

The Saints' secondary will shut down Carolina's passing

Paulson Adebo. Tyran Matthieu, Alontae Taylor. Marshon Lattimore — these four names will be taking the field once again, giving the Saints the same, formidable secondary for another year. This secondary also includes the likes of Jordan Howden (S) — who had a promising rookie season in 2023 — and newcomer Kool-Aid McKinstry (CB), a second-round pick in this year's draft.

It's not hard to see why Bryce Young's pass-catchers will have a hard time this Sunday. While the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette definitely strengthen the Panthers' receiving corps, the Saints' group of defensive backs is just too talented.

Moreover, a significant part of the wideouts' performances will depend on Bryce Young's passing. There's no telling if the quarterback's struggles will continue behind a sub-par Carolina offensive line. So for now, it looks like the Saints' secondary will easily dismantle their opponents.

Final thoughts

The New Orleans Saints will take home the win on Sunday for several reasons. One, they'll be playing at home. Two, they're the much more talented squad on paper. And three, they're going up against a rebuilding Panthers team that continues to search for answers.