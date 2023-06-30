July brings a fresh new slate of titles coming to Paramount+ from a Zoey 101 reboot to the second season of Big Nate (how did I not know this was a thing?). Check out the full list of what’s coming below.

New to Paramount+ in July

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

July 7: Big Nate (Season 2 premiere)

July 14: Goliath (Series premiere*)

July 18: I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream (Series premiere)

July 23: Special Ops: Lioness (Series premiere)

July 27: Zoey 102 (Series premiere)

Library titles coming to Paramount+

July 2

Tough As Nails (Season 5)

July 5

Face's Music Party (Season 1)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)

Teen Mom (Season 9)

July 12

Out of Office

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)

WWII by Drone (Season 1)

July 14

PAW Patrol: Mission PAW

July 19

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)

The Casagrandes (Season 3)

The Crown's Ancient Forest

July 26

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)

MTV Cribs (Season 18)

Library movies coming to Paramount+

July 1

1900

1900 (Extended)

1-800-Hot-Nite*

3:10 to Yuma

A Fish Called Wanda*

Aftersun*

American Beauty*

Arctic Tale*

Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards*

Better Watch Out*

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Rock*

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Charlotte's Web 2

Chinatown

Coffy*

Collateral

Cost of a Soul*

Death Wish (1974)

Drop Zone*

Easy Rider*

Eyes Wide Shut

Finding Neverland (2004)*

Five Easy Pieces*

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxy Brown*

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Harold and Maude*

Hondo

Hostage*

Hot Rod*

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

Interview With the Vampire

It Takes Two (1995)*

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back*

Jersey Girl*

Jimmy Hollywood*

John Grisham's The Rainmaker*

Kickboxer: Retaliation*

Kill Me Now*

Last Vegas

Love, Rosie

Marathon Man

Mean Machine*

Men of Honor

Mississippi Burning*

Mousehunt

New Jack City*

No Country for Old Men

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest*

Original Sin*

Overboard (1987)*

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Pumpkinhead*

Rain Man*

Red Eye

Red Tails

Reds*

Resistance: 1942*

Risky Business

Sands of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Seabiscuit

Searching for Bobby Fischer*

Serpico

Sheba, Baby*

Soldiers of Fortune*

Stop-Loss*

The Aviator*

The Contractor*

The Doors

The Duff*

The Fighting Temptations

The Firm

The General's Daughter

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Guilt Trip

The Idolmaker*

The Last Boy Scout*

The Last Detail*

The Shining*

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Switch

The Two Jakes

Trainspotting*

Triple Threat*

Vanilla Sky*

Walking Tall – The Final Chapter*

Walking Tall Part 2*

What They Had*

Whitney

Wolf*

World Trade Center

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

July 7

Brick Mansions*

July 10

Emily*

July 12

It Follows*

July 15

Disquiet

July 27

Snag

July 29

Heaven Can Wait

Sports events coming to Paramount+

July 1: BIG3 Basketball

July 1: Combate Global Competition

July 1: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Fluminense

July 1: 7/2: PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

July 2: 100 Rodeos in 100 Days

July 2: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

July 8: Combate Global Competition

July 8: Now, On the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf

July 8: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit

July 8: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Palmeiras vs. Flamengo

July 8-9: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)

July 9: Beyond Limits: Power Players

July 9: BIG3 Basketball

July 9: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Botafogo

July 9: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – San Lorenzo vs. River Plate

July 15: BIG3 Basketball

July 15-16: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

July 16: Combate Global Competition

July 16: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)

July 16: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Flamengo

July 16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Estudiantes

July 21: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC

July 22: LPGA – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Final Round Coverage)

July 22: We Need to Talk

July 22: Rolex United States Grand Prix Chicago

July 23: The 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final

July 23: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics

July 23: BIG3 Basketball

July 28: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

July 28: NWSL – OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC

July 29: Formula E – 2023 Hankook London E-Prix

July 29: Seattle Pickleball Open

July 29-July 30: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

July 30: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series

July 30: BIG3 Basketball

Throughout July: NWSL competition

Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout July: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Note: * Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.