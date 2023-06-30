July brings a fresh new slate of titles coming to Paramount+ from a Zoey 101 reboot to the second season of Big Nate (how did I not know this was a thing?). Check out the full list of what’s coming below.
New to Paramount+ in July
Originals, exclusives, and premieres
July 7: Big Nate (Season 2 premiere)
July 14: Goliath (Series premiere*)
July 18: I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream (Series premiere)
July 23: Special Ops: Lioness (Series premiere)
July 27: Zoey 102 (Series premiere)
Library titles coming to Paramount+
July 2
Tough As Nails (Season 5)
July 5
Face's Music Party (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)
Teen Mom (Season 9)
July 12
Out of Office
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)
WWII by Drone (Season 1)
July 14
PAW Patrol: Mission PAW
July 19
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)
The Casagrandes (Season 3)
The Crown's Ancient Forest
July 26
El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)
MTV Cribs (Season 18)
Library movies coming to Paramount+
July 1
1900
1900 (Extended)
1-800-Hot-Nite*
3:10 to Yuma
A Fish Called Wanda*
Aftersun*
American Beauty*
Arctic Tale*
Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards*
Better Watch Out*
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Rock*
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Charlotte's Web 2
Chinatown
Coffy*
Collateral
Cost of a Soul*
Death Wish (1974)
Drop Zone*
Easy Rider*
Eyes Wide Shut
Finding Neverland (2004)*
Five Easy Pieces*
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxy Brown*
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Harold and Maude*
Hondo
Hostage*
Hot Rod*
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
Interview With the Vampire
It Takes Two (1995)*
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back*
Jersey Girl*
Jimmy Hollywood*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker*
Kickboxer: Retaliation*
Kill Me Now*
Last Vegas
Love, Rosie
Marathon Man
Mean Machine*
Men of Honor
Mississippi Burning*
Mousehunt
New Jack City*
No Country for Old Men
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest*
Original Sin*
Overboard (1987)*
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Pumpkinhead*
Rain Man*
Red Eye
Red Tails
Reds*
Resistance: 1942*
Risky Business
Sands of Iwo Jima
Saturday Night Fever
Seabiscuit
Searching for Bobby Fischer*
Serpico
Sheba, Baby*
Soldiers of Fortune*
Stop-Loss*
The Aviator*
The Contractor*
The Doors
The Duff*
The Fighting Temptations
The Firm
The General's Daughter
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Guilt Trip
The Idolmaker*
The Last Boy Scout*
The Last Detail*
The Shining*
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Switch
The Two Jakes
Trainspotting*
Triple Threat*
Vanilla Sky*
Walking Tall – The Final Chapter*
Walking Tall Part 2*
What They Had*
Whitney
Wolf*
World Trade Center
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
July 7
Brick Mansions*
July 10
Emily*
July 12
It Follows*
July 15
Disquiet
July 27
Snag
July 29
Heaven Can Wait
Sports events coming to Paramount+
July 1: BIG3 Basketball
July 1: Combate Global Competition
July 1: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Fluminense
July 1: 7/2: PGA Tour – Rocket Mortgage Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 2: 100 Rodeos in 100 Days
July 2: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC
July 8: Combate Global Competition
July 8: Now, On the Tee: Trailblazers in Women’s Golf
July 8: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit
July 8: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Palmeiras vs. Flamengo
July 8-9: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 9: Beyond Limits: Power Players
July 9: BIG3 Basketball
July 9: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Grêmio vs. Botafogo
July 9: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
July 15: BIG3 Basketball
July 15-16: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 16: Combate Global Competition
July 16: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)
July 16: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Fluminense vs. Flamengo
July 16: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Estudiantes
July 21: NWSL – Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC
July 22: LPGA – Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Final Round Coverage)
July 22: We Need to Talk
July 22: Rolex United States Grand Prix Chicago
July 23: The 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final
July 23: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics
July 23: BIG3 Basketball
July 28: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
July 28: NWSL – OL Reign vs. San Diego Wave FC
July 29: Formula E – 2023 Hankook London E-Prix
July 29: Seattle Pickleball Open
July 29-July 30: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
July 30: Professional Bull Riding – PBR Team Series
July 30: BIG3 Basketball
Throughout July: NWSL competition
Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout July: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Note: * Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.