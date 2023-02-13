New information has come to light for the new Pokemon Anime and we have some details revealed through the weekend. With the announcement of the new Pokemon Anime dates as well as the Pokemon Anime’s protagonists, we’re more than curious to see how this new chapter will be for Pokemon fans.

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will officially be retiring their status as the main protagonists of the Pokemon Anime. With this, we’ll see the introduction of new characters in the Paldea region with Rico and Roy together with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with the possibility of seeing the box legendaries of Generation 9, Miraidon and Koraidon. With two protagonists, we suspect that each of them will be paired and partnered up with the legendaries as they explore the region of Paldea.

New Information on the New Protagonists

In a tweet released by the official Pokemon Japanese account, we see that Rico, the new female protagonist, is seen to be wearing a mysterious pendant. Judging by her appearance, it is possible that this is connected to the main storyline of the series’ new chapter and would possibly be linked to Terastalizing in the Paldea region. Together with the teaser on Rico, the new Pokemon Anime broadcast date for the anime has been announced and will happen on April 24, Friday at 6:55 PM.

What Happens to the Old Cast?

It isn’t confirmed yet but there are a lot of rumors spreading about how the old cast will be connected in the new chapter that is to come for the Pokemon Anime. While the new Pokemon Anime protagonists Rico and Roy are still shrouded with mystery, fans suspect that they are Ash Ketchum’s kids following a time skip after the Aim to be a Pokemon Master mini-series.

With the end of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu’s air time coming to an end, we are more than curious to see how the new Pokemon Anime will unfold especially after having the same format on the show for 25 years. Will this be the refresh that Pokemon fans want or will this bring about mixed feelings toward the anime? More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!