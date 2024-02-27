It's March! And Apple TV+ is ushering in the almost-springtime with some sunny offerings like The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy and the splashy Kristen Wiig dramedy Palm Royale. But if you're an 80s kid, you're probably most excited for the late March season two premiere of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock! That's right, Jim Henson's beloved Fraggle Rock muppets are back and ready to continue updating their tunes for a new generation. So sit back, relax, and don't fret if you can't afford the new Apple Vision Pro goggles — chances are you have plenty of other Apple TV+ enabled devices to enjoy watching these new offerings on!
What's coming to Apple TV+ in March 2024
March 1
Napoleon – Ridley Scott's historical epic is a personal look at the military leader's origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor. The story is viewed through the prism of Napoleon's addictive, volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. I argued back in November that there's one glaring flaw with the pic, but it's definitely still worth a watch to judge for yourself.
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin – This one pairs up quite nicely with Napoleon as a comedic counterweight and double feature for the evening! It's a new, six-episode comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding in the titular role as the legendary British highwayman. The series will premiere globally on Friday, March 1, 2024, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29.
In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.
Produced by Apple TV+ and Big Talk Studios (part of ITV Studios), “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis and Stuart Lane, and written by Jon Brittain, Richard Naylor, Downes, Jarvis and Lane, with Fielding. The series is executive produced by Kenton Allen, Fielding, Victoria Grew, Ben Palmer and Big Talk Studios.
March 8
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy – Season Two – After confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone once again. This time, he’s embarking on a must-do journey for any respectable globe-trotter — a grand tour of Europe. The seven-part second season of the acclaimed country-hopping travel series follows Levy as he makes his way from the very north of the continent to the very south. Along the way, he unearths stunning hidden local gems, discovers his family tree and attempts to broaden his taste buds while experiencing the region’s unique destinations along the way. Join him as he goes on the trip of a lifetime he never knew he needed.
This season, Levy ventures even further off the beaten path, inspired to experience local practices and global escapades with friends both new and old, including preparing for Midsummer in Swedish tradition with a moose-tracking adventure, visiting his mother’s childhood homeland of Scotland for the first time, dining with a luminary and taking a bite out of French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, embracing wellness with a hay bath under German thatched roofs on the island of Sylt, voyaging on a Greek fishing expedition around Milos, learning medieval customs and harvesting grapes in Italy, and playing soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville, Spain.
“The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy, David Brindley, Nic Patten and Sara Brailsford.
March 15
Manhunt – A new, seven-part true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies, and created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. “Manhunt” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024.
Based on the Edgar Award-winning and New York Times bestselling nonfiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history: the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian O’Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh and Hamish Linklater.
“Manhunt” is produced by Apple Studios and coproduced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry executive produce. Emmy Award nominee Franklin directs the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series. Swanson, author of “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.
March 20
Palm Royale – “Palm Royale” is the highly anticipated Palm Beach-set series starring and executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig, who leads a renowned ensemble cast that includes Emmy and Academy Award winners Laura Dern and Allison Janney, alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. With extra special guest-star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winning Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale” makes its global debut on Apple TV+, premiering the first three episodes on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.
“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder-keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.
Loosely based on the novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel and produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker. The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon and Stephanie Laing.
March 29
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Season Two – In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock,” the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs, they will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.
Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures and explore the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara in guest star roles.
“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and Harvey Mason Jr. serves as executive music producer. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and coproduced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.
There you have it! Plenty of streaming options for you to choose from on Apple TV+ in March 2024, so get to it!