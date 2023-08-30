New episodes of Ahsoka and the Disney+ premiere of The Little Mermaid live-action film will hit the platform in September.
New to Disney+ in September 2023
September 5
All Wet
Trolley Troubles
September 6
9/11: One Day in America (Season 1, 6 episodes)
The Little Mermaid — the latest Disney live-action remake finally hits Disney+ after a box office run that grossed over $569 million.
I Am Groot (Season 2)
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 4)
September 8
2000s Greatest Tragedies (Special)
The Barn Dance
Bin Laden's Hard Drive (Special)
Bone Trouble
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (Special)
Merbabies
Mickey's Kangaroo
Playful Pluto
Pluto, Junior
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka — this behind-the-scenes special will give fans a deeper dive of the latest Star Wars series.
September 13
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noie (Season 5)
Raven's Home (Season 6)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, and more will give fans a look at the making of the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film.
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 5)
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
September 15
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1)
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 6)
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion — just a month after the latest MCU series concluded, Disney+ will premiere a behind-the-scenes special on the series.
September 27
To Catch a Smuggler (Season 5)
Pupstruction (Season 1)
Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (Shorts)
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 7)
September 29
Marvel Studios Legends: “Variants”; “TVA”
Disney's Launchpad (Season 2): “Beautiful, FL”; “The Ghost”; “Black Belts”; “Maxine”; “Project CC”; “The Roof”