New episodes of Ahsoka and the Disney+ premiere of The Little Mermaid live-action film will hit the platform in September.

New to Disney+ in September 2023

September 5

All Wet

Trolley Troubles

September 6

9/11: One Day in America (Season 1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid — the latest Disney live-action remake finally hits Disney+ after a box office run that grossed over $569 million.

I Am Groot (Season 2)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 4)

September 8

2000s Greatest Tragedies (Special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden's Hard Drive (Special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (Special)

Merbabies

Mickey's Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto, Junior

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka — this behind-the-scenes special will give fans a deeper dive of the latest Star Wars series.

September 13

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noie (Season 5)

Raven's Home (Season 6)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, and more will give fans a look at the making of the latest Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 5)

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

September 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (Season 1)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 6)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion — just a month after the latest MCU series concluded, Disney+ will premiere a behind-the-scenes special on the series.

September 27

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 5)

Pupstruction (Season 1)

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series (Shorts)

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Season 1, Episode 7)

September 29

Marvel Studios Legends: “Variants”; “TVA”

Disney's Launchpad (Season 2): “Beautiful, FL”; “The Ghost”; “Black Belts”; “Maxine”; “Project CC”; “The Roof”