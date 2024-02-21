A few popular television shows will be making their network return in March. A day after that they will be available to stream on Hulu. These shows include 9-1-1, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, Comicbook.com reported.

As for Hulu originals, the historical drama limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name will premiere on March 28. The highly anticipated documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, about the annual spring break festival attended by HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) in Atlanta will premiere on March 21.

Take a look at what's in store this March on Hulu.

March 1st

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Batman Begins
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Belle
Bend It Like Beckham
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blade Runner 2049
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Dreamin' Wild
Drive Angry 3D
Dune
Dunkirk
Enough Said
Failure to Launch
The Favourite
Firehouse Dog
Foxcatcher
Goodfellas
Goosebumps
The Heat
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
How I Live Now
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Inception
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
Legends of the Fall
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
No Good Deed
Person To Person
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Sisters
The Spirit
Stand by Me
Street Kings
Surrogates
Takers
The Tree of Life
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
Win Win
The Wrestler

March 2nd

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

March 5th

Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King's Daughter

March 6th

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7th

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1