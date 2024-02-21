A few popular television shows will be making their network return in March. A day after that they will be available to stream on Hulu. These shows include 9-1-1, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, Comicbook.com reported.
As for Hulu originals, the historical drama limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name will premiere on March 28. The highly anticipated documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, about the annual spring break festival attended by HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) in Atlanta will premiere on March 21.
Take a look at what's in store this March on Hulu.
March 1st
Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2
Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Ali
Bad Teacher
Batman Begins
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Belle
Bend It Like Beckham
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Blade Runner 2049
Dangerous Beauty
The Descendants
Dreamin' Wild
Drive Angry 3D
Dune
Dunkirk
Enough Said
Failure to Launch
The Favourite
Firehouse Dog
Foxcatcher
Goodfellas
Goosebumps
The Heat
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
How I Live Now
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Inception
Kingdom Come
L.A. Confidential
Legends of the Fall
Life of Pi
My Cousin Vinny
No Good Deed
Person To Person
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Salt
Scarface
Sexy Beast
Shark Tale
Sisters
The Spirit
Stand by Me
Street Kings
Surrogates
Takers
The Tree of Life
Thank You for Smoking
Thirteen
Win Win
The Wrestler
March 2nd
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
March 5th
Queens: Docuseries Premiere
MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere
The Marsh King's Daughter
March 6th
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2
Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere
Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7
The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere
Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere
30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story
Alone: Complete Season 10
Hoarders: Complete Season 14
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8th
Cash Out
Blackfish
March 14th
Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 23
Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini
The Stones and Brian Jones
March 15th
Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere
Station 19: Season 7 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere
Diggers
Children of the Corn (2023)
Life Partners
Taken
Taken 2
360
March 17th
St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream
March 19th
Photographer: Season 1 Premiere
March 20th
Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22
March 21st
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
March 22nd
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed)
March 24th
One Shot
Skyfire
March 25th
Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Charlie's Angels (2019)
March 26th
DC League of Super-Pets
Montana Story
March 27th
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)
March 28th
We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1
Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
To Kill a Stepfather
$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29th
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed)
Paint
FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere
A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express
March 31st
Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail