Doctors and firefighters return... as well as a freaky picnic.

A few popular television shows will be making their network return in March. A day after that they will be available to stream on Hulu. These shows include 9-1-1, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, Comicbook.com reported.

As for Hulu originals, the historical drama limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, starring Joey King and Logan Lerman, based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name will premiere on March 28. The highly anticipated documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, about the annual spring break festival attended by HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) in Atlanta will premiere on March 21.

Take a look at what's in store this March on Hulu.

March 1st

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Ali

Bad Teacher

Batman Begins

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Belle

Bend It Like Beckham

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Blade Runner 2049

Dangerous Beauty

The Descendants

Dreamin' Wild

Drive Angry 3D

Dune

Dunkirk

Enough Said

Failure to Launch

The Favourite

Firehouse Dog

Foxcatcher

Goodfellas

Goosebumps

The Heat

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

How I Live Now

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Inception

Kingdom Come

L.A. Confidential

Legends of the Fall

Life of Pi

My Cousin Vinny

No Good Deed

Person To Person

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Salt

Scarface

Sexy Beast

Shark Tale

Sisters

The Spirit

Stand by Me

Street Kings

Surrogates

Takers

The Tree of Life

Thank You for Smoking

Thirteen

Win Win

The Wrestler

March 2nd

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

March 5th Queens: Docuseries Premiere

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere

The Marsh King's Daughter

March 6th Extraordinary: Complete Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7

March 7th

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1