Grey's Anatomy will return for its 20th season on ABC on March 24, 2024. This is the first season without Ellen Pompeo as a series regular.

GA star Camilla Luddington posted an Instagram story and said that she had just attended a table read for the next episodes.

“I'm on my way to the table read for the new season and I don't know if you guys can see – well you can't – but it's raining in Los Angeles, which is really crazy…” the actress wrote in the story.

Grey's Anatomy's 20th season will be the first without the titular Meredith Gray, Ellen Pompeo, as a series regular. Pompeo decided to take a step back from playing the character.

“The show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it's just I've got to mix it up a little bit,” she said after she announced her exit last year.

“I'm 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I've got to do something new or I’m literally going to turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day,” Pompeo continued.

“I mean 19 years – that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me going away to college,” she added.

Grey's Anatomy premiered in 2005. The show initially followed the lives of surgical interns Meredith Grey, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) at Seattle Grace Hospital. Of the five, known as MAGIC on social media, Meredith stayed the longest.

By season 19, Meredith was an attending general surgeon at the Catherine Fox Foundation. Before that, she was the chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, formerly Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.

Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC in the U.S. Episodes are also available on Disney+.