Hulu has announced the official release date for their upcoming documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. The documentary will air March 21 on Hulu in the U.S as well as Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in select territories. The streaming service announced the project last April.

The documentary will tell the story of the Atlanta spring break festival “Freaknik” made popular by HBCU students in the 80s and 90s. According to Hulu, the documentary was created to honor Freaknik 94’s 40th anniversary. Freaknik reached peak popularity during the mid 90s. The highly anticipated documentary is produced by So So Def founder and rapper Jermaine Dupri, Luke “Uncle Luke” Campbell, and 21 Savage. Other executive producers include Terry “TR” Ross, Melissa Cooper, Alex Avant, and Tres Sanders. The project will feature appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Shanti Das, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Erick Sermon, CeeLo Green, Rico Wade, Kenny Burns and many more.

The documentary initially received mixed reviews when Hulu first announced the project but in an interview with Tamron Hall in April of last year executive producer Jermaine Dupri discussed his vision and intentions for the documentary.

“I want to say this to all of those people out there. My vision of Freaknik is really a story about the South and Atlanta. It’s not really a story about what everybody keeps talking about,” he explained. “I don’t like that part because I feel like it’s a little disrespectful because I’m just telling a story of Atlanta, right? And how Atlanta was built into the place that it is today. People came to Atlanta through Freaknik and they stayed. I say that in ‘Welcome to Atlanta.’ … and that’s how Atlanta has become this multi-cultural place. Freaknik plays one of the biggest roles in that period.”

As swiftly as Freaknik became a success, its demise came just a quickly due the concerns of violence, sexual assault, and overall public safety. The festival officially ended in the early 2000s.