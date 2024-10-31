In November 2024, Hulu has a lot of exciting titles hitting the streaming service (sign up for a free trial!). A wide variety of TV series and movies will hit the platform.
Later in the month, new movies will begin getting the Christmas season started as well as November ends, with movies like Elf and The Polar Express coming to Hulu.
Here's everything coming to Hulu in November 2024
Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in November 2024, separated by date.
November 1
- Are You the One? (Seasons 2 and 6)
- Naruto Shippuden (Season 9, dubbed)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- Ad Astra
- Aliens
- Billy Madison
- Carpool
- Christmas on the Ranch
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- Crazy Heart
- Deck the Halls
- Desierto
- Downhill
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Ghost Rider
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Goodbye Lover
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Hanging Up
- Happy Gilmore
- Hellboy
- Higher Learning
- Hitman
- Holiday in Handcuffs
- Hollow Man
- Hotel. Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I'll Be Home For Christmas
- Inherit the Viper
- Jingle All the Way
- Just Friends
- La La Land
- The Last Duel
- Lazareth
- Madea Goes to Jail
- The Mislel-Tones
- National Treasure
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets
- New Year's Eve
- The Nutcracker
- Operation Mistletoe
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Predators
- Renovation Romance
- Same Time, Next Christmas
- Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
- Santa's Little Helper
- Second Best
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Teddy Kollek
- Tigerland
- Waitress
- The Wedding Planner
- Whip It
- White Men Can't Jump
- Why Him?
- Wild
November 2
- Endurance: Special Premiere
November 6
- Gangnam B-Side (Series premiere, subbed and dubbed)
- A Man Called Otto
November 7
- Adoption Diaries (Season 1)
- Amazing Wedding Cakes (Season 4)
- America's Cutest Puppies (Season 1)
- Beyond the Pole (Season 2)
- Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown (Season 11)
- Bid, Build, Design (Season 1)
- Braxton Family Values (Seasons 5B and 6A)
- Curtin it in the ATL (Season 1)
- First Lady of Jamaica (Season 1)
- Ghost Moms (Season 1)
- Her Deadly Night in Paris (Season 1)
- Hoarders (Seasons 8, 9, 15)
- Holiday Home Invasion (Season 1)
- Hustle & Soul (Seasons 1 and 3)
- John Edward Cross Country (Seasons 2-3)
- Katrin Weddings: A Second Chance (Season 1)
- L.A. Hair (Seasons 3-5)
- Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition (Season 14)
- Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (Season 11)
- Mary Mary (Season 5)
- My Life is a Telenovela (Season 1)
- Obsessed with the Dress (Season 1)
- Platinum Babies (Season 1)
- Prison Brides (Season 1)
- Raising Sextuplets (Season 2)
- Road Wars (Season 3)
- Secret Lives of Women (Season 4)
- Surrogate Stories (Season 1)
- Tamar & Vince (Seasons 3-5)
- Wedding Gown Secrets (Season 1)
- Madagascar
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Penguins of Madagascar
November 8
- The Fiery Priest (Season 2 premiere)
- NCIS (Seasons 1-11)
- Poolman
- The Present
- Tooth Fairy
- Wild Hogs
November 11
- Ally McBeal (Seasons 1-5)
November 12
- Selling Super Houses (Season 1)
November 14
- FX's Say Nothing
- Flipping Down South (Season 1)
- I Wasn't Expecting a Baby! (Season 1)
- Legends of the Fork (Season 1)
- Seatbelt Psychic (Season 1)
- The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (Series premiere)
- 13 Songs & Pregnant (Season 1)
November 15
- It's All Country (Season 1)
- Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous
- The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt
- The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard
- Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett
- The Taste of Things
- Thelma
November 16
- Harriet
November 17
- Christmas at the Golden Dragon
- Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
- Christmas Sail
- A Holiday in Harlem
- A Kismet Christmas
- A Royal Corgi Christmas
- The Santa Stakeout
November 18
- Cake Toppers (Season 1)
- Cookie, Cupcake, Cake (Season 1)
- The Honorable Shyne
November 19
- Interior Chinatown (Season 1)
- Drugstore June
November 20
- Missing
- The Son
November 21
- The 58th Annual CMA Awards
- America Pickers: Best Of (Season 7)
- The Boarding School Murders (Season 1)
- Celebrity Renovation (Season 1)
- Christmas at the Chalet
- Christmas Wars (Season 2)
- Donnie Loves Jenny (Season 1)
- Downtown Shabby (Season 1)
- History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)
- Lost Gold of World War II (Season 2)
- Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone (Season 1)
- Secret Restoration (Season 1)
- Ultimate Holiday Feast (Season 1)
- A Cowboy Christmas Romance
- Merry Magic Christmas
- Mistletoe Match
- Mom's Christmas Boyfriend
November 22
- Bia and Victor (Season 1)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
- Firebrand
- The Good Half
November 23
- Sausage Party
November 24
- Southpaw
November 25
- Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special
- Tsunami (Series premiere)
November 26
- Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae
- Robot Dreams
November 27
- Elf
- Four Christmases
- Fred Claus
- Jack Frost
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- The Polar Express
November 29
- Nutcrackers
- Olympus Has Fallen
- Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup
- Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg
- Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ
- Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo
