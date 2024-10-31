In November 2024, Hulu has a lot of exciting titles hitting the streaming service (sign up for a free trial!). A wide variety of TV series and movies will hit the platform.

Later in the month, new movies will begin getting the Christmas season started as well as November ends, with movies like Elf and The Polar Express coming to Hulu.

Here's everything coming to Hulu in November 2024



Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in November 2024, separated by date.

November 1

Are You the One? (Seasons 2 and 6)

Naruto Shippuden (Season 9, dubbed)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra

Aliens

Billy Madison

Carpool

Christmas on the Ranch

Christmas with the Kranks

Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Crazy Heart

Deck the Halls

Desierto

Downhill

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Goodbye Lover

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hanging Up

Happy Gilmore

Hellboy

Higher Learning

Hitman

Holiday in Handcuffs

Hollow Man

Hotel. Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Inherit the Viper

Jingle All the Way

Just Friends

La La Land

The Last Duel

Lazareth

Madea Goes to Jail

The Mislel-Tones

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book of Secrets

New Year's Eve

The Nutcracker

Operation Mistletoe

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Predators

Renovation Romance

Same Time, Next Christmas

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa's Little Helper

Second Best

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Waitress

The Wedding Planner

Whip It

White Men Can't Jump

Why Him?

Wild

November 2

Endurance: Special Premiere

November 6

Gangnam B-Side (Series premiere, subbed and dubbed)

A Man Called Otto

November 7

Adoption Diaries (Season 1)

Amazing Wedding Cakes (Season 4)

America's Cutest Puppies (Season 1)

Beyond the Pole (Season 2)

Beyond the Pole: Living Under Lockdown (Season 11)

Bid, Build, Design (Season 1)

Braxton Family Values (Seasons 5B and 6A)

Curtin it in the ATL (Season 1)

First Lady of Jamaica (Season 1)

Ghost Moms (Season 1)

Her Deadly Night in Paris (Season 1)

Hoarders (Seasons 8, 9, 15)

Holiday Home Invasion (Season 1)

Hustle & Soul (Seasons 1 and 3)

John Edward Cross Country (Seasons 2-3)

Katrin Weddings: A Second Chance (Season 1)

L.A. Hair (Seasons 3-5)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition (Season 14)

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (Season 11)

Mary Mary (Season 5)

My Life is a Telenovela (Season 1)

Obsessed with the Dress (Season 1)

Platinum Babies (Season 1)

Prison Brides (Season 1)

Raising Sextuplets (Season 2)

Road Wars (Season 3)

Secret Lives of Women (Season 4)

Surrogate Stories (Season 1)

Tamar & Vince (Seasons 3-5)

Wedding Gown Secrets (Season 1)

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Penguins of Madagascar

November 8

The Fiery Priest (Season 2 premiere)

NCIS (Seasons 1-11)

Poolman

The Present

Tooth Fairy

Wild Hogs

November 11

Ally McBeal (Seasons 1-5)

November 12

Selling Super Houses (Season 1)

November 14

FX's Say Nothing

Flipping Down South (Season 1)

I Wasn't Expecting a Baby! (Season 1)

Legends of the Fork (Season 1)

Seatbelt Psychic (Season 1)

The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth (Series premiere)

13 Songs & Pregnant (Season 1)

November 15

It's All Country (Season 1)

Art Gallery: Andy Haynes, Maddie Wiener, Jackie Fabulous

The Backyard: Ralph Barbosa, Kiry Shabazz, Brittany Schmitt

The Cabin: Alec Flynn, Caitlin Peluffo, Garrick Bernard

Parking Lot: Mark Smalls, Robby Hoffman, Darius Bennett

The Taste of Things

Thelma

November 16

Harriet

November 17

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Christmas Sail

A Holiday in Harlem

A Kismet Christmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

The Santa Stakeout

November 18

Cake Toppers (Season 1)

Cookie, Cupcake, Cake (Season 1)

The Honorable Shyne

November 19

Interior Chinatown (Season 1)

Drugstore June

November 20

Missing

The Son

November 21

The 58th Annual CMA Awards

America Pickers: Best Of (Season 7)

The Boarding School Murders (Season 1)

Celebrity Renovation (Season 1)

Christmas at the Chalet

Christmas Wars (Season 2)

Donnie Loves Jenny (Season 1)

Downtown Shabby (Season 1)

History's Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman (Season 1)

Lost Gold of World War II (Season 2)

Roanoke: A Mystery Carved in Stone (Season 1)

Secret Restoration (Season 1)

Ultimate Holiday Feast (Season 1)

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Merry Magic Christmas

Mistletoe Match

Mom's Christmas Boyfriend

November 22

Bia and Victor (Season 1)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Firebrand

The Good Half

November 23

Sausage Party

November 24

Southpaw

November 25

Family Guy: Exclusive Holiday Special

Tsunami (Series premiere)

November 26

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

Robot Dreams

November 27

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Jack Frost

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

November 29

Nutcrackers

Olympus Has Fallen

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo

