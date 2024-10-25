In the final weekend of October (25-27, 2024), Hulu (sign up for a free trial!) has two new titles coming, including a Bruce Springsteen documentary.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The first of two titles coming to Hulu this weekend is Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. The documentary recently held its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

It follows the Boss and his legendary band as they embark on their ongoing tour. His current tour is Springsteen's first with the E Street Band since the River Tour ended in 2017.

The documentary begins with the Boss constructing his setlist. As of 2022, since he last toured, he had released two albums (he released Only the Strong Survive in 2023).

Concert and rehearsal footage are shown throughout the documentary. It gives fans a glimpse behind the curtain of the genius of the Boss. Springsteen's documentary hit Hulu and Disney+ on the same day on October 25.

Thom Zimmy directs Road Diary. He previously collaborated with the Boss on several occasions, directing his Letter to You and Springsteen on Broadway movies. Zimmy has also directed a lot of his recent music videos, including the ones for “Letter to You,” “Ghosts,” and “The Power of Prayer.”

Zimmy is also known for directing documentaries about the Beach Boys, Sylvester Stallone, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley.

A horror movie just in time for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween is The Beast Within, a new horror movie directed by Alexander J. Farrell. The Beast Within follows a young boy who questions why his family lives an isolated life in the English wilds.

He later sees his father go through a horrific transformation. This transformation opens the door for other family secrets to be uncovered.

The Beast Within stars Kit Harington, Ashleigh Cummings, James Cosmo, and Caoilinn Springall. Ian Giles, Martin McClements, and Adam Basil also star in the movie.

Ironically, this is not the only Harington-led movie to come to Hulu this month. On October 4, 2024, Blood for Dust, which also stars Harington, was put on the streaming service.

Harington is best known for leading HBO's Game of Thrones adaptation as Jon Snow. He starred in all eight seasons from April 17, 2011, to May 19, 2019.

Outside of his Game of Thrones fame, Harington also voices a character in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Harington also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Eternals as Dane Whitman. Recently, Harington made his way back to the small screen. Harington starred in the third season of HBO's Industry.

All of the titles coming to Hulu this weekend (October 25-27, 2024)

Below is the full list of two titles coming to Hulu this weekend. They are both coming to the streaming service on Friday, October 25.

October 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Beast Within

