Sydney Sweeney‘s grandmothers were involved in the new nun horror film, Immaculate.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, Sweeney talked about her new film. She revealed that her grandmothers had roles as nuns in the film.
“I flew my grandmas out,” Sweeney revealed. “They'd never been to Europe. My grandy's dream was to go to Italy — she's never left the country before — so I surprised them, flew them there, and I let them be extras in the movie. They were like little old nuns in there.”
Jimmy Fallon then unveiled some photos sent by Sweeney. The actress's grandmother was in full nun costume taking a smoke break on set.
Immaculate is a new horror film directed by Michael Mohan. The film premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival in March. Later that month, Neon released the film in theaters. For an indie horror film, it was a moderate success, grossing over $20 million at the box office.
In the film, Sweeney plays a young woman sent to an Italian convent. However, upon getting there, she discovers that there is more than what meets the eye hiding at the convent. Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco also starred in the film.
Who is Sydney Sweeney?
Sydney Sweeney is one of the fastest-rising stars in the world. She first gained notoriety for her performances in Everything Sucks, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. Her other biggest roles came on the small screen.
Since 2019, Sweeney has starred in HBO's Euphoria as Cassie Howard. Two seasons and a couple of holiday specials have been released. Zendaya, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi also star in the series. Sweeney also starred in Mike White's first season of the anthology series, The White Lotus.
On the big screen, Sweeney has had roles in several high-profile projects. In 2018, she starred in Under the Silver Lake. One year later, Sweeney starred in Big Time Adolescence. She also had a role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing a member of the Charles Manson cult.
Her other film credits include Reality, Anyone But You, Madame Web, and, of course, Immaculate. Will Gluck's Anyone But You is a rom-com about two people, who after their spark dissolves, must act as a loving couple while at a destination wedding. Sweeney stars alongside Glen Powell in the film.
She also starred in Sony's Madame Web. The film is the latest installment in the studio's Spider-Man spin-off universe with the likes of Venom and Morbius. Madame Web was a flop, though, as it barely topped $100 million at the box office.
Dakota Johnson led the ensemble of the film as Cassandra Webb. Sweeney starred as Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman in the film. Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor also starred in the film.