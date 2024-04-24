Glen Powell recently opened up about the enormous success of their latest film, Anyone But You, attributing much of the box office magic to the strategic brilliance of his co-star Sydney Sweeney. The romantic comedy, which delighted audiences worldwide, not only pulled in a whopping $219 million globally but also reignited interest in the genre, per People.
Sweeney's Strategic Moves Pay Off
In a revealing conversation with The New York Times, Powell praised Sweeney for her intelligence and hands-on approach during the film's promotion. According to Powell, the rumors about their offscreen relationship, which surfaced after Powell's breakup with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris, were actually a marketing boon. “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Powell explained. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully.”
Sweeney, who was also an executive producer on the film, took a proactive role in shaping the marketing narrative. “I was on every call.” Sweeney would continue, “I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” Sweeney shared. She emphasized the importance of engaging with the audience throughout the promotional period, crafting a narrative that viewers eagerly embraced.
Anyone But You follows the story of two wedding attendees, played by Powell and Sydney Sweeney, who have a history of a bad date. They decide to pretend to be a couple for a wedding weekend, only to genuinely fall for each other. This engaging plot, coupled with Powell and Sweeney's chemistry, captivated audiences, leading to the film becoming the highest-grossing romantic comedy in recent years.
The Rom-Com Revival and Future Collaborations
The success of Anyone But You has implications beyond its immediate financial achievements. Tom Rothman, chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, highlighted the intricacies involved in crafting a successful romantic comedy. “You’ve got to get the ingredients in the meal just right: the story, the cast, the filmmakers, the chemistry, the ending,” Rothman said. He stressed that achieving success in the rom-com genre is a delicate task, emphasizing the importance of quality in theatrical releases.
The film's success has not only paved the way for a revival of romantic comedies but also solidified the reputations of Powell and Sweeney as major players in Hollywood. Both stars expressed their intentions to collaborate on another project in the future. In March, Sweeney told PEOPLE about their plans, saying, “We're dreaming up a bunch of different ideas. We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best.”
As Anyone But You continues to perform well into 2024, ranking as the 10th highest-grossing release domestically, the industry watches eagerly to see what Powell and Sweeney will create next. Their effective partnership and Sweeney's strategic acumen suggest that whatever project they undertake, it is likely to be another significant hit.