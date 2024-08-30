A new month is here, and Hulu (sign up for a free trial!) is bringing lots of comedies this weekend (August 30-September 1, 2024). While the end of August is here, a fresh slate of titles will hit the streaming service on September 1.
More comedies
Hulu has recently been bringing it with comedies. This weekend will see the release of several rom-coms like 27 Dresses and Never Been Kissed.
Additionally, some coming-of-age movies like The Princess Diaries, Mean Girls (the OG), and Superbad will come to Hulu on September 1.
Superbad is one of the most famous high school comedies of all time. It was written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Greg Mottola.
Jonah Hill and Michael Cera star as two teenagers who attend a party before graduation. This leads them on a night to remember along with Christopher Mintz-Plasse as their friend, Fogell/McLovin. Emma Stone, Rogen, and Bill Hader also star in the movie. Superbad made over $170 million at the box office.
Planet of the Apes binge
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes came to Hulu in August 2024. Now, fans of the recent Andy Serkis-led trilogy can catch up with the past trilogy on Hulu. The first two entries of the trilogy, Rise and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, are coming on September 1.
The Die Hard series
All five movies in the Die Hard franchise are coming to Hulu on September 1. Fans of the Bruce Willis franchise can rewatch all of the movies as much as they would like.
Die Hard kicked off the franchise in 1988. The first movie is an adaptation of Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. It follows John McClane, who is caught in the middle of a terrorist takeover of a skyscraper in Los Angeles.
Four sequels, all starring Willis, were released over the next quarter-century. A Good Day to Die Hard closed out the franchise in February 2013.
What's coming to Hulu this weekend (August 30-September 1, 2024)?
- Something in the Water
- 27 Dresses
- A Glitch in the Matrix
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Amsterdam
- Bandidas
- Bedtime Stories
- The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Breaking Up
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2
- Date Night
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Dead Poets Society
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With a Vengeance
- Dr. Dolittle
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- Enough Said
- Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
- Freaky Friday
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- High Musical
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Independence Day
- Jennifer's Body
- Live Free or Die Hard
- The Lizzy Maguire Movie
- Mean Girls
- Mothering Sunday
- Neighbors
- Neighbors: Sorority Rising
- Never Been Kissed
- The Pacifier
- Pearl Harbor
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- The Roommate
- See How They Run
- Sicario
- Snatch
- Straw Dogs
- Super 8
- Superbad
- Us
