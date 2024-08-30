A new month is here, and Hulu (sign up for a free trial!) is bringing lots of comedies this weekend (August 30-September 1, 2024). While the end of August is here, a fresh slate of titles will hit the streaming service on September 1.

More comedies

Hulu has recently been bringing it with comedies. This weekend will see the release of several rom-coms like 27 Dresses and Never Been Kissed.

Additionally, some coming-of-age movies like The Princess Diaries, Mean Girls (the OG), and Superbad will come to Hulu on September 1.

Superbad is one of the most famous high school comedies of all time. It was written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and directed by Greg Mottola.

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera star as two teenagers who attend a party before graduation. This leads them on a night to remember along with Christopher Mintz-Plasse as their friend, Fogell/McLovin. Emma Stone, Rogen, and Bill Hader also star in the movie. Superbad made over $170 million at the box office.

Planet of the Apes binge

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes came to Hulu in August 2024. Now, fans of the recent Andy Serkis-led trilogy can catch up with the past trilogy on Hulu. The first two entries of the trilogy, Rise and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, are coming on September 1.

The Die Hard series

All five movies in the Die Hard franchise are coming to Hulu on September 1. Fans of the Bruce Willis franchise can rewatch all of the movies as much as they would like.

Die Hard kicked off the franchise in 1988. The first movie is an adaptation of Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. It follows John McClane, who is caught in the middle of a terrorist takeover of a skyscraper in Los Angeles.

Four sequels, all starring Willis, were released over the next quarter-century. A Good Day to Die Hard closed out the franchise in February 2013.

What's coming to Hulu this weekend (August 30-September 1, 2024)?

Something in the Water

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana: The Movie

High Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Independence Day

Jennifer's Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzy Maguire Movie

Mean Girls

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs

Super 8

Superbad

Us

